Carlos Sanchez and Guiomar Obregon celebrate the silver anniversary of their construction business, Precision 2000, at Casi Cielo in Sandy Springs. (P2K)

Precision 2000 (P2K) celebrated its 25th anniversary on May 15 with a dinner that included state construction industry and business leaders and members of the Hispanic community.

P2K was founded in the home of spouses Guiomar Obregon and Carlos Sanchez of Sandy Springs, a pair of engineers from Colombia.

The attendees included Rafael Villegas, executive director of the Georgia Hispanic Contractors Association; Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Alejandro Coss, president of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce; David Moellering, president of the Georgia Highway Contractors Association, and; Brent Reid, president of Winter Companies, according to a press release.

“We started working at the Atlanta airport 25 years ago and we were one of the first Hispanic-owned companies. We are still working there and participating in the growth at the airport,” Obregon said.

The company makes critical repairs and works on the construction of runways and taxiways at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Obregon founded and served as president of the Georgia Hispanic Contractors Association, bringing together a group of Hispanic construction companies.

Within the organization, Obregon helped created Latinas in Construction and has worked to open awareness and opportunities for women in the traditionally male-dominated field.

“We are so proud of what have done in founding and leading the Georgia Hispanic Construction Association. It’s been a great mentoring opportunity and a place for Hispanic-owned companies to meet and create relationships. “We are creating the business partners or subcontractors that we might use in the future,” she said.

P2K also created a fellowship for aspiring engineers at Georgia Tech and became the first Hispanic company to have a classroom dedicated to it.

“I’m also glad to have served as a role model for other Latinas and giving them the hope that they can achieve their dreams and that they too can be successful being a Latina in construction,” Obregon said.