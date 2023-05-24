This year, you can celebrate Junetheenth with a showing of 1978’s “The Wiz” at The Home Depot Backyard on June 17.

The Home Depot Backyard is an 11-acre greenspace located adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The screening is presented by The Home Depot Foundation and will kick off the Piedmont Healthcare Summer Movie series, according to a press release. A second, yet to be announced film will screen on July 22.

“The Wiz” stars Diana Ross as Dorothy in a reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-Black cast. Other cast members include Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Lena Horne, and Richard Pryor.

Throughout the summer movie series, SweetWater Brewing will host a beer garden. During the June 17 event, SweetWater will be collaborating with Atlantucky Brewing, an Atlanta-based brewery owned by members of the hip hop group Nappy Roots. Proceeds from beer sales during the June 17 event will be given to Ch8sing Waterfalls, a nonprofit that aims to empower women of color to find healing in nature.

The event will also feature multiple Black-owned businesses onsite offering a number of goods and services. There will also be a kids’ area, food trucks, an interactive mural exhibit, giveaways, and music from DJ Waffles.

The June 17 event goes from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but registration is required for entry.