This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, the unofficial start of summer is here. And we’ve got just the thing your pool party or cookout needs.

Dantanna’s signature dry rub is the perfect ingredient to take your steak, chicken, or pork from good to great. Check out the full recipe below, or head over to Buckhead to try it from the source.

Dantanna’s Dry Rub

Dantanna’s Dry Rub Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons four peppercorn blend

3 Tablespoons kosher salt

1 Tablespoon granulated garlic

1 Sprig fresh rosemary

Directions:

Dry Rub:

Remove the rosemary leaves from the stems. Chop the leaves finely. Combine all ingredients

Steak Preparation:

1. Start with quality meat like Dantanna’s Prime steaks. It should have abundant marbling (the amount of fat interspersed with lean meat). Prime roasts and steaks are excellent for dry-heat cooking such as broiling, roasting or grilling.

2. Let the steak warm up slightly. The meat relaxes and cooks more evenly.

3. Season well, using Dantanna’s house made dry rub.

Grilling Directions:

1. Place on hot grill. Leave it alone until you’re ready to turn it.

2. Turn it 90° to form diamond shaped marks. Leave it alone until you’re ready to turn it again.

3. Turn it over. Leave it alone until you’re ready to turn it again.

4. Turn it 90° to form diamond shaped marks. Leave it alone until you’re ready to remove it from the grill.

5. Let it rest. The juices are hot and need a chance to redistribute and not just flow out onto the plate.