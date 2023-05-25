The fountain is a focal point outside the lobby of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center off Roswell Road. (File)

The city has appointed a new executive director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

William “Bill” Haggett will begin in June, working with interim executive director Michael Pauken through his departure in July, according to a press release from the city.

“Michael has done a tremendous job for the City of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and we are sad to see him leave us. We wish him every success in the future,” said City Manager Eden Freeman.

William “Bill” Hackett (Sandy Springs)

Haggett began his career in Jackson, New Jersey, where he managed a 3,000-seat live music arena. Since then, he has held roles in programming, venue management, production, and consulting.

“We are pleased to welcome William Haggett to serve as the executive director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, which is a significant milestone for our city,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “His unparalleled experience and innovative vision will elevate the center’s artistic offerings and strengthen our community’s cultural landscape.”

Prior to his appointment to the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Haggett served as the head of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Coral Springs, Florida for seven years. Under his leadership, the Center hosted a diverse range of national name talent artists, comedians, and touring shows in its 1,500-seat theater. His tenure also saw the development of a theatrical training center for young performers.

Haggett’s accomplishments include producing BB King’s 80th Birthday Celebration to a sold-out audience of 10,000 at the Biloxi Coliseum. He has also overseen the construction of two Wayne Newton Theaters in Tunica, Mississippi, and served as brand manager for Boyd Coddington of the popular TV show, “American Hot Rod.”

Haggett will be joined in Sandy Springs by his wife, Destiny, and two of his five children, Hudson and Carson.