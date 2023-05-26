Renderings of Chamblee Tap & Market provided by Vickers Design Group.

An upcoming taproom and micro food hall in Chamblee has partnered with a real estate advisory company to find vendors.

Chamblee Tap & Market, which is owned by Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann, is poised to open across the street from Chamblee City Hall in late 2023 or early 2024, according to a press release. To outfit the food hall, Kimmel and Heymann have partnered with the real estate company terra alma.

“The demand for places where people can relish outstanding food and revel in the company of good friends is soaring,” said terra alma Founder Edie Weintraub in the release. “Chamblee provides the perfect canvas for this exceptional food hall, and I can’t wait to create a distinctive and exhilarating culinary offering.”

The food hall will have three stalls plus a coffee shop, according to the release. A company called Sidecar Coffee is already connected with the development.

The taproom side of Chamblee Tap & Market will feature 20 taps for beer and wine.

“We’re on a quest for extraordinary beers and wines that defy the norms of the Atlanta market,” Kimmel said in the release. “Our beer selection will rotate, ensuring every visit offers something new to try.”