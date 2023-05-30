Gardeners can learn about insects and how to manage those that are pests in the virtual workshops. (Photo by Greta Hoffman/Pexels)

Local gardeners can find out what’s “bugging” them in free virtual pest management workshops hosted by the UGA Cooperative Extension in Fulton County and AgLanta tonight, May 30, and on June 6.

The three-class series includes workshops in basic management for gardeners.

The first two courses are open to the public.

A basic entomology workshop will be held virtually at https://bit.ly/basicentomology from 7-8 p.m. on May 30. ANR agent Gabrielle LaTora will discuss the evolutionary history of insects, how to identify an insect, and some of the common insects seen here in Georgia.

A second virtual workshop will be held at https://bit.ly/insectIPM from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6. This workshop will explain sustainable pest management for the garden or farm.

A final, in-person course will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at the Fulton-Truitt 4-H Educational Center, 4300 Herschel Road, Atlanta. This course is only open to growers, gardeners and community garden leaders.

AgLanta.org, which is run by the city of Atlanta, serves as a portal to learn, share, and celebrate ways to collectively cultivate the urban ag community in Atlanta.