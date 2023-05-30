Atlanta Police say the fatal shooting of a woman early Tuesday morning while riding in an Uber in Buckhead appears to be a targeted incident, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told the AJC that the shooting appears to be a “targeted incident.” Multiple shooters are suspected, and two vehicles may have been involved, one of which was described by witnesses as a light-colored sedan, according to police. No motive has been disclosed.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lindbergh and Adina drives. The woman was shot while sitting in the backseat of the Uber, a black Cadillac Escalade. The driver is cooperating with police.

Update: An Atlanta Police Department news release issued Tuesday afternoon about the fatal shooting says officers responded to 700 Lindbergh Drive NE after receiving a call of shots fired at around 4:28 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female with multiple gunshot wounds,” the report says. “Grady EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.