Art at the launch party of atlast gallery, photograph by Eugene Buchko.

A new globally positioned gallery in Atlanta is exploring the intersection of art and technology. Atlast gallery debuted with a launch party celebration at Aftercar social house in the Old Fourth Ward on the evening of Thursday, May 25.

Featuring a mix of upcoming and established artists presenting 20 works of art, music by DJ Ree de la Vega and Cris Kai, performances, interactive elements, food, and drink, the evening was a celebration of the innovation of artists within a technology-driven space.

“We’re thrilled to launch atlast and showcase the works of exceptional artists in concert with incredible and pioneering technology,” said Courtney Hammond, Chief Curator and Creative Director of atlast.

“The atlast team and partners, a group of experts from all corners of the globe, have built this gallery model over the past year as a social, cultural and financial experiment to rethink how we buy, sell, and engage artists, artwork and art ownership in our daily lives. I look forward to the public participation and reaction.”

Guests were treated to a plethora of experiences including projections, glowing neon light art, custom fashion showrooms, works that explore color therapy, holograms, and portals.

Exhibiting artists for the debut show include Kris Pilcher, Bojana Ginn, Alicia Renee Ball, Ellex Swavoni, Pablo Gnecco, El Lewis, Michi Meko, Cait Lamas, Fahamu Pecou, and Lisette Correa. Atlast gallery is presented in partnership with Dash Studio, Objkt.com, the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, ACVB Foundation, and Aftercar.

Enjoy some photos from the opening night celebration below.

David Batterman David Batterman Eugene Buchko Eugene Buchko David Batterman Eugene Buchko Eugene Buchko Eugene Buchko Eugene Buchko