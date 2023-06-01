Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

If you are a parent or guardian living in the Johns Creek area, then you know how important it is to find a quality daycare for your child. It can be difficult to entrust your little one to someone else’s care, but with the right daycare, you can rest easy knowing that your child is in good hands. Whether you’re looking for a daycare that focuses on early childhood education or one that offers a more playful, relaxed environment, we’ve got you covered.

1. Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Johns Creek

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Johns Creek is a highly-rated daycare center located at 3835 Johns Creek Parkway. With a curriculum that emphasizes learning through play, Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Johns Creek provides high-quality care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. The center offers full-time, part-time, and drop-in care options for parents and guardians with busy schedules.

The center’s curriculum is designed to foster a love for learning in children through play-based activities and hands-on experiences. Teachers at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Johns Creek are highly qualified and experienced in providing a nurturing environment that promotes cognitive, emotional, and social development.

With a unique mix of technology-filled classrooms, highly trained educational staff, live stream cameras, security code entry, and exclusive curriculum, what Kids ‘R’ Kids can offer your child sets them apart from any preschool or daycare in Johns Creek. Their learning academy offers engaging curriculum and premier programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, Pre-K, and before/after school care.

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Website: https://kidsrkids.com/johns-creek/

Enrollment: Contact the center for more information or begin your enrollment inquiry form online

2. The Goddard School

The Goddard School is a top-rated preschool situated in the beautiful location of 4410 Johns Creek Parkway in Suwanee. The school provides excellent programs for children aged six weeks to six years, encompassing a wide range of activities and learning experiences designed to foster future academic and social success.

The Goddard School prides itself on offering a play-based curriculum that encourages children to explore and learn at their own pace, while also promoting creativity and self-expression. The school’s faculty and staff are highly experienced and trained professionals who are dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow, learn, and thrive.

With a focus on building strong foundations for future academic and social success, The Goddard School is the perfect choice for parents looking for a high-quality early childhood education experience for their children.

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Website: https://www.goddardschool.com/atlanta/johns-creek-abbotts-bridge-road-ga

Enrollment: Contact the center for more information at (678) 475-0701.

3. Primrose School of Johns Creek Northwest

Primrose School of Johns Creek Northwest is a well-known and highly-rated daycare center located at 7396 McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee. With a focus on building a strong foundation for future academic success, Primrose School provides educational programs for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. The center offers a variety of programs, including full-time, part-time, and drop-in care options.

The facility has garnered a high rating due to its commitment to laying a solid foundation for children’s future academic success. To achieve this, Primrose School offers a wide range of educational programs catering to children aged six weeks to twelve years old.

The center’s programs include full-time, part-time, and drop-in care options, thus providing parents with the flexibility they need to create a workable schedule. Furthermore, the center’s curriculum is designed to foster cognitive, social, and emotional development in children. It is also worth noting that Primrose School’s staff comprises of experienced and qualified professionals who are passionate about nurturing and guiding young minds.

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.primroseschools.com/schools/johns-creek-northwest/

Enrollment: Contact the center for more information or to schedule a tour