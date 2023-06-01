Motorists will be directed by signs to use Northridge Road and its bridge to travel east and west of Ga. 400 while the new Pitts Road bridge is under construction. (GDOT)

Motorists who use the Pitts Road bridge for their daily commute will need to follow another route beginning June 12, as the bridge will close for a year during replacement.

The project is part of the replacement of three bridges – Pitts Road and Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs and Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta – as part of a widening project to make room for the addition of Express Lanes along Ga. 400, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The state agency said that the bridges are more than 50 years old and nearing their end of life. The new bridges will be taller and wider and feature multi-use paths and sidewalks.

The Pitts Road and Roberts Drive replacement bridges will be wider and have a raised profile to allow for a 12-foot, multi-use path on the south side and a sidewalk on the north side. They will have interior barrier walls on both the north and south sides separating pedestrians from the two travel lanes.

A detour has been approved for the Pitts Road Bridge that gets motorists east or west of Ga. 400 by using Northridge Road.

GDOT issued its notice to proceed with construction activities and work began in early 2023, with substantial completion expected in 2025. The design-build team of C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. and Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering PLLC was awarded the contract in May 2022.