Atlanta Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman on West Peachtree Street in Downtown on Thursday night.

According to the report, officers responded at 7:54 p.m. to a report of gunshots at 400 West Peachtree, which is near the Twelve Downtown hotel.

Upon arriving at the location, officers found a 28-year-old female victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and police haven’t released any other details about the incident.

Check back for updates.