Looking for a new home in Alpharetta? Look no further than 1315 Millstone Drive. This stunning property, listed by Tim Baird of Keller Williams North Atlanta, is now available on the market for an asking price of $500,000.

1315 Millstone Drive

Living Room, Kitchen, & Appliances

This beautiful home is located in a peaceful neighborhood that offers easy access to major highways, making it an ideal location for those who need to commute to work or school. The property boasts a spacious living room, a cozy family room, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.

The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and ample storage space, perfect for preparing all your favorite meals. Whether you’re cooking a family meal or hosting a dinner party, this kitchen has everything you need to make your culinary dreams a reality.

Bedroom & Bathrooms

The property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, each with its own unique charm. The master bedroom is a true oasis, with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a soaking tub and walk-in shower. The other bedrooms are equally spacious and bright, perfect for a growing family. Each bedroom has large windows that let in plenty of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Backyard Space

The outdoor space is just as impressive as the interior. The property is situated on a large lot with a beautifully landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The outdoor space is complete with a patio and a fire pit, making it an ideal place to spend time with family and friends.

Alongside its beautiful design and convenient location, this home is also equipped with a range of modern amenities that are sure to impress. The property has a high-efficiency HVAC system, energy-efficient windows, and a smart thermostat, making it an eco-friendly choice for those who are environmentally conscious. The home also has a security system, ensuring that you and your family will always feel safe and secure.