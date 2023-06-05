Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery won four awards at this year’s American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition.

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery can now call itself an award-winning institution.

The Marietta cidery and distillery won four awards at this year’s American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition. The ADI has been recognizing the best in the industry since 2007.

“Our team is beyond thrilled to be honored with medals from such a prestigious awards competition,” said Mark Deno, co-founder and owner of Atlanta Hard Cider Co., in a press release.

The company won four awards from ADI. Their American Toasted Barrel Apple Brandy won a silver medal and “Best of Category” for the Apple Brandy category. They also received two bronze medals, one for their American Dry Gin and one for their Vodka.

“We would celebrate with one medal, but four is definitely toast-worthy,” Deno said. “We are very proud and confident in our products and this further solidifies that for our team.”