“The Prom” will open Out Front Theatre’s 2023/24 season.

Out Front Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 2023/24 season.

This will be the Atlanta LGBTQ+ theatre company’s eighth season and will feature a number of shows, from familiar classics to new pieces. This season includes the musical “The Prom,” the Georgia premiere of “At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen,” and more.

“Every season we strive to produce the best queer focused shows to ensure we have a wide range of thought-provoking works and entertainment that let audiences both think and escape,” said Out Front Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy in a press release. “The five shows making up our eighth season truly offer something for everyone, and I know that audiences will connect with each and every one of them.”

The season will open with “The Prom,” which will run from Oct. 26 until Nov. 11. “The Prom” is a musical about four washed-up Broadway actors who journey to the small town of Edgewater, Indiana to help a high school girl who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to her prom. The show had its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in 2016.

“It is exhilarating to have The Prom return to its hometown roots here in Atlanta,” Conroy said. “The show has warmed hearts and widened smiles across the country for the past seven years, including a hit, Tony Award-nominated run on Broadway. Now Atlanta audiences can get ready to sing and dance again with a truly feel-good musical that we all need and want right now!”

“Snowgirls – The Musical” will run from Dec. 7-17. This will be the southeastern premiere of this musical, which is a parody of Paul Verhoeven’s cult classic “Showgirls.” The show’s book was written by Derek Van Barham with music by David Cerda, Scott Lamberty, and Jeff Thomson.

“At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” will have its Georgia premiere with Out Front on Feb. 1, 2024 and run until Feb. 17. The show is a one-act play about Blackness, queerness in the south, and drag. According to the release, playwright Terry Guest wrote the show for his Uncle Anthony.

“He was the only openly queer person that I knew growing up and when he died (from complications due to AIDS) I was left confused. And devastated. And angry,” Guest said in a statement. “I knew then that I wanted to create something to honor him.”

“The Gulf,” a play by Audrey Cefaly, will have its southeastern premiere with Out Front” on March 14, 2024 and run until March 30. The show is about a routine fishing trip that takes a violent turn.

Out Front will close its eighth season with “Psycho Beach Party,” a show from Charles Busch about a teenage tomboy who tries to break into the surf crowd in 1962 Malibu. This show will run from May 2-18.

Season memberships for Out Front’s eighth season go on sale July 1, and single tickets will go on sale at a later date.