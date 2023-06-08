Virginia-Highland Summerfest (File)

The 38th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest returns Saturday, June 10, with art, crafts, live music, a 5K run, children’s activities and more. The free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 pm..

Produced by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, this nonprofit fundraiser supports the maintenance of the neighborhood and highlights area shopping, dining and nightlife.

Artist Market

Summerfest is known for its outstanding Artist Market, a gathering of more than 150 artists from Atlanta, Georgia and states from coast to coast. With a focus on breadth and diversity, the participating artists are chosen to represent a variety of mediums — clay, jewelry, painting, sculpture and much more — as well as a range of price points and styles. Visitors can browse, talk with the artists, and purchase original, one-of-a-kind fine art pieces that will bring joy long after summer fades.

Makers’ Market

For the past several years, Summerfest has included the popular Makers’ Market, where attendees will find crafts and artisan products. From functional decorative items like candles to useful products like soap and pet treats, the Makers’ Market offers plenty of options to pick up the type of special handmade goods that help make a house a home.

Music All Day + Headliners Perpetual Groove

Each year, renowned local musicians and nationally acclaimed singer-songwriters hit the stage during Summerfest, and like the festival itself, attendance at the performances is free. The stage is located in John Howell Park.

This year’s headliner is jam band Perpetual Groove. A 20th-anniversary remixed and remastered edition of its breakout album “Sweet Oblivious Antidote” is set for 2023 and follows the success of its eponymous album released in 2015. The full music lineup will be updated on the website.

Kidsfest

Young Summerfest visitors will find plenty to do in the Kidsfest area in John Howell Park near the sand volleyball courts. From games to hands-on arts and crafts activities, this is the place to be for children and families. Many activities are free, and Kidsfest is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerfest 5K

For more than three decades, Atlanta runners have enjoyed this early summer race. The Summerfest 5K Run welcomes runners, walkers and rollers to this chip-timed race, which is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. Participants will love the route through the tree-lined streets of the neighborhood, with its stately historic homes and buildings. Race participants all get a free drink and a T-shirt, and awards are given by age group and for overall winners. Registration is $35 and available at https://www.vahisummerfest.org/run/. The Summerfest 5K Run takes place Saturday, June 10 at 8 a.m.

Friday Night Kick-off Party

Once again, Summerfest officially begins on the eve of Summerfest at the Friday Night Kick-off Party, an annual dinner with live music, family friendly activities, beer and cocktails, and lots of community spirt. This year, guests will enjoy live music from The Unmentionables and Backyard Birds, fare local food trucks, complimentary Coke Zero Sugar and drinks courtesy of Post Meridiem Spirits. Haygood Church’s Happy Camper will be on-site providing free treats and games for the kids.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $10 for kids 12 and younger. VIP tables are also available. Proceeds from the Kick-off Party help fund the John Howell Park renovation. The Kick-off Party takes place Friday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. https://www.vahisummerfest.org/kick-off-party/

Food & Beverages at the Festival

The Virginia-Highland neighborhood and Summerfest offer a range of delicious food from an array of festival vendors and local restaurants. Beverages, beer, wine and cocktails are available throughout the festival grounds.