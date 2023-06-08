Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, peaches, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, swiss chard, kale, spinach, collard greens, lettuces, bok choy, arugula, spring onions, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Also this week, Community Farmers Markets will be hosting a Pecan Day at the Decatur Farmers Market on June 14 in collaboration with the Georgia Pecan Commission. Stop by and go nuts!

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Smokey Carrot and White Bean Dip

Smokey Carrot and White Bean Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped carrots

1 each golden and green zucchini sliced

3 cups cooked or two 14 oz cans, drained white northern beans (reserve the liquid)

2 tablespoons avocado oil (olive oil will work as well)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

3 teaspoons smoked paprika powder

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

2 teaspoons cumin seed

Directions:

In a dry cast iron pan lightly toast the cumin seeds for a minute or two until fragrant and golden then remove from the heat and add to a food processor or blender. In the same dry cast iron pan add your chopped carrots and cook until slightly charred on each side, and then add to the food processor or blender. Add in your white northern beans to the food processor. Add in your spices, salt, and vinegar. Blend on low while drizzling in the oil and reserved liquid from the beans if needed, a tablespoon at a time. Taste and adjust seasonings. If you feel the carrots are not sweet enough add the maple syrup. Serve with crudites, warm pita, or chips.

Sautéed Summer Squash and Papadam Crisps

Sautéed Summer Squash and Papadam Crisps Recipe:

Ingredients:

mizuna

fresh sage & oregano

garlic

summer squash

white onion

olive or safflower oil

nutritional yeast

coconut cream

salt & pepper

papadam

Directions:

Start by tossing mizuna, garlic, and herbs into your food processor, or chop these all finely together. Blend in olive oil until you have a somewhat dry paste. In a pot, cook down this green mess with your coconut cream and a healthy handful of nutritional yeast – all to taste! Let this cook on low for at least 8-10 minutes to get a rich flavor and cook that cream into the dip. Meanwhile, in a skillet or sauté pan, cook your sliced summer squash (yellow squash, patty pan, zucchini, your choice!) down with some sliced onion and safflower oil until you’ve got a nice sear on the squash. Set this and the mizuna dip aside once cooked. Lastly, clean up that sauté pan, and throw some papadam (or lentil wafers) into the bottom without any oil. These just need a minute or two of medium-hot heat to cook. Then start arranging! Your summer chips and dip is ready to go.

You can also find the recipes for Smokey Carrot and White Bean Dip and Sautéed Summer Squash and Papadam Crisps on Instagram.