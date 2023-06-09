The Magistrate Court of Fulton County will hold a lunch and learn for 8th to 12th-grade school students in Atlanta and Fulton County on Monday, June 12.

Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk and the Magistrate Court will host “Bang the Gavel: A Court Day Lunch & Learn Series” at two locations: the Magistrate Court of Fulton County at 185 Central Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303, and the Fulton County Government Center, Atrium level, at 141 Pryor Street, Atlanta, GA 30303.

10:30 a.m. -12:10 p.m. Student Court Observations and Scavenger Hunt – Students will observe civil and criminal proceedings in real-time during a guided and interactive tour of Magistrate Court by Magistrate Court staff and Judges. During the proceedings, the students will participate in a Magistrate Court-themed Scavenger Hunt, complete with a prize for the winner.

12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Lunch and Round Table Discussion with Magistrate Court Judges – At the end of the session, students will enjoy a catered lunch and participate in round table discussions with Magistrate Court Judges, provided by the program’s sponsor, WAOK 1380 and V-103: The Rashad Richey Morning Show.

This free program series is open to Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, and youth-serving organizations with 8th to 12th-grade students.

For more information, contact: Chrishanna Desrosiers of Fulton County Magistrate Court at Chrishanna.Desrosiers@fultoncountyga.gov or www.magistratefulton.org/.