Entertainment will take center stage at the Summerhill Crawl on June 16.

The event, which is put on by the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, will showcase businesses along Georgia Avenue and feature a lineup of live entertainment.

In addition to the music and film lineup, residents and visitors can explore the Summerhill neighborhood’s restaurants, businesses, and artistic attractions.

From 5-8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy music from local artists Pterocat at D Boca N Boca, Chey Hawwt at Halfway Crooks Biergarten, and Clawdad on the Woods Chapel BBQ patio.

At 8:30 p.m., short films by local filmmakers Alexandra Petkus, Kelvin Summerhill and Brandi Stevens will be followed by a Q&A. This event will take place at Halfway Crooks.

Admission is free, but attendees should RSVP online.