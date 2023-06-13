Entertainment will take center stage at the Summerhill Crawl on June 16.
The event, which is put on by the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, will showcase businesses along Georgia Avenue and feature a lineup of live entertainment.
In addition to the music and film lineup, residents and visitors can explore the Summerhill neighborhood’s restaurants, businesses, and artistic attractions.
From 5-8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy music from local artists Pterocat at D Boca N Boca, Chey Hawwt at Halfway Crooks Biergarten, and Clawdad on the Woods Chapel BBQ patio.
At 8:30 p.m., short films by local filmmakers Alexandra Petkus, Kelvin Summerhill and Brandi Stevens will be followed by a Q&A. This event will take place at Halfway Crooks.
Admission is free, but attendees should RSVP online.