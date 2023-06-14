Alex Delotch Davis

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has named Alex Delotch Davis as executive director for the university’s SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta and Lacoste, France.

A SCAD alumnus with an M.A. in luxury & fashion management, Delotch Davis brings more than 15 years of experience as an arts marketer, strategist, and connector in Atlanta’s arts and cultural scene.

In the role, Delotch Davis will lead exhibition development, marketing, fundraising, and overall strategic vision and direction for SCAD FASH, SCAD FASH Lacoste, and SCAD Atlanta exhibitions.



Additionally, Delotch Davis will serve as a university ambassador to the local arts community, museum patrons, and fashion and film industries. Delotch Davis’s efforts will support SCAD FASH’s mission to serve as a creative resource for students of all ages, providing inspiration to visitors through exhibitions, films and programming.

“I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to be part of this diverse and innovative organization,” said Delotch Davis said in a press release. “I’m energized by what is on the horizon for SCAD FASH, the museum is a treasure for the community and it is an honor to amplify the outstanding exhibitions and programming. As an alumnus of SCAD Atlanta, I’m also thrilled to be part of an institution that supports the development of artists and cultivates opportunities in creative industries, which aligns very much with my personal and professional values.”

Delotch Davis previously oversaw marketing and partnership strategy for the High Museum of Art, managing all special initiatives for the museum as well as directing the museum’s digital, print, broadcast, and social media campaigns.

Kari Herrin, SCAD’s Senior Vice President of Brand Experience said, “Alex Delotch Davis is an incredibly talented force in Atlanta’s dynamic arts and cultural scene. Her keen sense of creative strategy, vision, and a connective spirit to champion love and appreciation for artists and designers throughout the community will be a tremendous asset to SCAD FASH. We are fortunate to have her leading SCAD FASH forward with inspiring exhibitions, programming and activations to enhance the bond between the university and community, and reinforcing the museum’s renown on an international scale.”

Prior to joining the High Museum, Delotch Davis led experiential marketing programs and branded activations for Cadillac throughout the southeast, expanding the luxury car brand’s footprint at global arts events including Art Basel Miami. Previously, Delotch Davis also held senior marketing and public relations roles at Bloomingdales, Bill Lowe Gallery, and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Delotch Davis currently serves on the board of Atlanta Celebrates Photography and was recently appointed to Mayor Andre Dickens’ Atlanta Arts Advisory Committee.

To learn more about SCAD FASH, visit scadfash.org.