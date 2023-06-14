Congratulations, graduates!

Metro Atlanta families gathered earlier this spring to celebrate the graduating class of 2023. Here are the top students honored as valedictorians and salutatorians for local public and private schools.

Atlanta Public Schools



Atlanta Classical Academy

Elizabeth Richter (V)

Elizabeth Stinespring (S)



Benjamin E. Mays High School

Shavon Bell (V)

Tori Broadnax (S)



B.E.S.T. Academy High School

Jaquawn McKelvey-Fludd (V)

Noah Morales (S)

Booker T. Washington High School

Trinity Clay (V)

Mahamad Drammeh (S)



Charles R. Drew High School

Cheyenne George (V)

Nadea Davis (S)



Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Karen Gamez-Amador (V)

Somalia Gilliard (S)



Daniel M. Therrell High School

Enam Amevo (V)

Abigail Hudson (S)

Frederick Douglass High School

Amiyah Scott (V)

Jaden Jones (S)

George Washington Carver Early College

Destiny Hudson (V)

Annie Ware (S)

George Washington Carver STEAM Academy

Aquantis Clemmons (V)

Kamron Murphy (S)



KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Aniyah Johnson (V)

Dymond Wilcox (S)

Maynard H. Jackson High School

Abbey Heyns (V)

Cassidy Nankervis (S)



Midtown High School

Aran Sonnad-Joshi (V)

Sayan Sonnad-Joshi (S)

North Atlanta High School

Catherine Zappa (V)

Benjamin Song (S)

South Atlanta High School

Jeremiah Longino (V)

Juwarriyyah Mahmood and Guadalupe Suastegui (S)



DeKalb County Schools

Cross Keys High School

Jenny Tham (V)

Ayeman Rahman (S)

Chamblee High Schoo

Magnet: Neathan Aresh (V) and Sanchit Sehgal (S

Resident: Sophie Li (V) and Caryline Porter (S)

Druid Hills High School

Thomas Wainwright (V)

Sunney Gao (S)

Dunwoody High School

Caleb Mahle (V)

Sakib Farooqui (S)

Lakeside High School

Steven Reid (V)

Samuel Lim (S)

Tucker High School

Abraham Alemu (V)

Zunairah Jama, Amarachi Nnabue, and Jennifer Vu (S)



Private Schools

Atlanta Jewish Academy

Sam Kutner (V)

Jemima Schoen and Rebecca Solon (S)

Ben Franklin Academy

Ella Greenbaum (V)

Pranay Pingali (S)

Capstone Academy

CeCe Hobbs (V)

Sebastian Washington (S)

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Sergio Chavez (V)

Bae Reh (S)

Greater Atlanta Christian School

Sophia Nguyen (V)

Cecile Nguyen (S)

Holy Innocents Episcopal School

Hunter Newsome (V)

Parker Miles and Katherine Poch (S)

Holy Spirit Preparatory School

Riordan Gatwood (V)

Emil Sacco (S)

The Lovett School

Miles Montgomery Phillips (V)

Wesley Alexander Caldwell (S)

Mount Vernon School

Benjamin Reagin (V)

Campbell Bruening (S)

Pace Academy

Emma Elizabeth Neville (V)

Marit Alexandra Travers UyHam (S)



The Weber School

Amelia Heller (V)

Dov Karlin (S)

Wesleyan School

Zachary Gan (V)

Jackson Murphy (S)

Westminster

Clara Wang and Luke Guan (V)

Kara Stevens and Tyler Harris (S)

Whitefield Academy

Kyla Robinson (V)

Wini Caldwell (S)

Woodward Academy

Samanyu Sannappa Gangappa and Amelia Morgan Tong (V)

Namit Miglani (S)