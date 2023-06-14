Congratulations, graduates!
Metro Atlanta families gathered earlier this spring to celebrate the graduating class of 2023. Here are the top students honored as valedictorians and salutatorians for local public and private schools.
Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Classical Academy
Elizabeth Richter (V)
Elizabeth Stinespring (S)
Benjamin E. Mays High School
Shavon Bell (V)
Tori Broadnax (S)
B.E.S.T. Academy High School
Jaquawn McKelvey-Fludd (V)
Noah Morales (S)
Booker T. Washington High School
Trinity Clay (V)
Mahamad Drammeh (S)
Charles R. Drew High School
Cheyenne George (V)
Nadea Davis (S)
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Karen Gamez-Amador (V)
Somalia Gilliard (S)
Daniel M. Therrell High School
Enam Amevo (V)
Abigail Hudson (S)
Frederick Douglass High School
Amiyah Scott (V)
Jaden Jones (S)
George Washington Carver Early College
Destiny Hudson (V)
Annie Ware (S)
George Washington Carver STEAM Academy
Aquantis Clemmons (V)
Kamron Murphy (S)
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Aniyah Johnson (V)
Dymond Wilcox (S)
Maynard H. Jackson High School
Abbey Heyns (V)
Cassidy Nankervis (S)
Midtown High School
Aran Sonnad-Joshi (V)
Sayan Sonnad-Joshi (S)
North Atlanta High School
Catherine Zappa (V)
Benjamin Song (S)
South Atlanta High School
Jeremiah Longino (V)
Juwarriyyah Mahmood and Guadalupe Suastegui (S)
DeKalb County Schools
Cross Keys High School
Jenny Tham (V)
Ayeman Rahman (S)
Chamblee High Schoo
Magnet: Neathan Aresh (V) and Sanchit Sehgal (S
Resident: Sophie Li (V) and Caryline Porter (S)
Druid Hills High School
Thomas Wainwright (V)
Sunney Gao (S)
Dunwoody High School
Caleb Mahle (V)
Sakib Farooqui (S)
Lakeside High School
Steven Reid (V)
Samuel Lim (S)
Tucker High School
Abraham Alemu (V)
Zunairah Jama, Amarachi Nnabue, and Jennifer Vu (S)
Private Schools
Atlanta Jewish Academy
Sam Kutner (V)
Jemima Schoen and Rebecca Solon (S)
Ben Franklin Academy
Ella Greenbaum (V)
Pranay Pingali (S)
Capstone Academy
CeCe Hobbs (V)
Sebastian Washington (S)
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
Sergio Chavez (V)
Bae Reh (S)
Greater Atlanta Christian School
Sophia Nguyen (V)
Cecile Nguyen (S)
Holy Innocents Episcopal School
Hunter Newsome (V)
Parker Miles and Katherine Poch (S)
Holy Spirit Preparatory School
Riordan Gatwood (V)
Emil Sacco (S)
The Lovett School
Miles Montgomery Phillips (V)
Wesley Alexander Caldwell (S)
Mount Vernon School
Benjamin Reagin (V)
Campbell Bruening (S)
Pace Academy
Emma Elizabeth Neville (V)
Marit Alexandra Travers UyHam (S)
The Weber School
Amelia Heller (V)
Dov Karlin (S)
Wesleyan School
Zachary Gan (V)
Jackson Murphy (S)
Westminster
Clara Wang and Luke Guan (V)
Kara Stevens and Tyler Harris (S)
Whitefield Academy
Kyla Robinson (V)
Wini Caldwell (S)
Woodward Academy
Samanyu Sannappa Gangappa and Amelia Morgan Tong (V)
Namit Miglani (S)