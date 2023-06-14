Dr. Christopher Ervin (second from left), director of Community-Based Initiatives at Morehouse School of Medicine, received the check from Aetna Better Health of Georgia representatives (left to right) Earlie Rockette, Veatrice Futch, and Shakela Williams. Credit: Morehouse School of Medicine

The Morehouse School of Medicine will receive a $140,000 investment to support their Health Equity for All Lives (H.E.A.L.) student-run free clinic. The medical school provides care to under-served populations in Atlanta and the nearby rural communities.

The investment comes from Aetna Better Health of Georgia, a CVS Health company. This year, H.E.A.L Clinic hopes to provide no-cost health care to over 1,000 patients across Georgia.

“From the busiest cities to the quietest rural areas, all families deserve access to quality health care services, regardless of their location or circumstance,” said Georgia-based Sonya Nelson, division president at Aetna Medicaid.

“We understand the health care challenges faced by many of Georgia’s under-served communities and are firmly committed to taking action to address the unique needs of these populations. Morehouse School of Medicine’s H.E.A.L. Clinic is doing just that — working to provide equitable access to health care for families across Georgia.”

The Morehouse School of Medicine H.E.A.L. Clinic is the only student-run clinic in Georgia that is free for patients. The clinic provides health screenings, vaccinations and care service through in-person, telehealth and mobile health applications.

“We’re grateful for the donation from Aetna to support the Morehouse School of Medicine H.E.A.L. Clinic in our efforts to address health equity in Georgia,” said Dr. Christopher Ervin, director of Community-Based Initiatives at Morehouse School of Medicine.

“The clinic’s goal is to promote equal access to health care services across Atlanta and its surrounding rural communities by delivering no-cost health services to underserved populations. Low-income populations face greater barriers to affordable and quality health care, which is why our work is critical to the communities we serve. The donation will help us to increase the number of uninsured patients we serve and provide them with high-quality care at no cost.”