Calling all Swifties! The immersive Illuminarium space in Poncey-Highland is hosting two special events called “After Dark Presents: Taylor Swift Night” on June 23 and 24.

The all-ages event will immerse fans into Swift’s “Red” era and “Space of Sounds,” a “celestial wonderland” with a live DJ spinning favorite Taylor tunes along with projections of her performances. There will also be specialty cocktails and food items on both nights.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person or $29.75 each for groups of 10 to 20. Get tickets here.

Here are some more details about each experience provided by Illuminarium:

Room One – The Red Room: Step into the vibrant embrace of The Red Room, a sensory journey inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic album “Red.” Lose yourself in a realm of intense emotions, where the walls echo with heartbreak and empowerment. Immerse yourself in a sea of crimson hues and indulge in the music that will awaken your deepest feelings. Let Taylor’s lyrics paint your world in vivid shades of red.

Room Two – Space of Sounds: Venture into the cosmic abyss as we transform our second immersive room into a celestial space wonderland. Witness the fusion of Taylor Swift’s timeless melodies and breathtaking visuals amidst the infinite expanse of space. Our live DJ will spin all your favorite Taylor Swift hits, keeping the energy soaring all night long. Watch as mesmerizing video clips of Taylor’s electrifying performances illuminate the galaxy, creating a cosmic dance party like no other..

Illumnarium is also planning a special listening party event on July 7 for the release of Swift’s version of her “Speak Now” album. Details will be announced soon.