A rendering of Trillist’s proposed 42-story mixed-use tower at 1138 Peachtree Street in Midtown.

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed updated plans for a new 42-story mixed-use tower on Peachtree Street at its June 13 meeting.

Trillist’s development would front 1138 Peachtree as well as part of 13th Street at Crescent Avenue. The project includes 301 residential units, 121,000 square feet of office space, and a total of 7,300 square feet of double height retail spaces including a combined retail and lobby space fronting Peachtree.

The south side of the site is proposed to have a pedestrian walkway, which would connect Peachtree to Crescent with a bridge to the building’s bike and mail room.

Parking would be accesses both on Peachtree and Crescent at different levels. Both driveways lead to a screened eight-story parking podium with 571 spaces.

The DRC made numerous recommendations including modifying the parking podium to be compatible with the building’s architecture in style, texture, quality, and materials; separating the cost of parking from the cost of rent to potentially reduce the size and scale of the 8-story parking deck; and working with Atlanta DOT and Midtown Transportation team to coordinate the future traffic signal at Peachtree and 13th.

The board asked Trillist to make a follow-up presentation at a future DRC meeting.

Additional renderings of the exterior and interior of the proposed Tower at 1128 Peachtree.