Located in Decatur, this peaceful and charming home at 2003 Shannon Ridge Court is on the market for $474,998 by Awilda Rivera of Home Smart.

The home boasts an excellent location, perfect for any commute to work, near several attractions, parks, and restaurants.

Bright and Stunning Kitchen & Living Room

The gourmet island kitchen is another highlight of this beautiful home. It is equipped with quartz countertops, a chef-style faucet, a vented hood that vents outside, a sleek drawer microwave, and a slide-in gas stove – everything you need to make incredible meals. Great for entertaining, the kitchen has a view to the living room and leads outside to the new oversized deck which offers a covered outdoor experience below.

Beautifully-Renovated Bedrooms & Bathrooms

Built in 1962, this stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home boasts a versatile living experience with an array of potential uses for each open space. The owner’s suite is exceptional, featuring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, two closets, a private covered deck, and an incredible bathroom equipped with an oversized shower, designer tile, two-way shower system & frameless shower door.

Fresh Backyard & Patio

Sitting on an impressive corner lot, the fenced-in backyard is a flexible space perfect for pets, play, and additional parking. This home was finished by the MMG design/build team known for their excellent homes built and sold throughout Decatur and Metro Atlanta. Featuring closet treatments, frameless shower doors in every bathroom, hardwood floors on both levels, remote-controlled ceiling fans & recessed lighting throughout, clean covered storage space, and covered parking, this home has it all!