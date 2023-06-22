The referendum petition necessary to begin gathering signatures to put Cop City on the Nov. 7 ballot was finally approved two weeks after activists first filed for it, and a day after activists sued the city clerk for delaying its approval.

The organizers learned of the petition approval via email at around 2 p.m. on June 21, said Kurt Kastorf, the attorney representing the Stop Cop City coalition. The clerk must now furnish the coalition with the forms to use to collect signatures, which she said she would do today (June 22) by 2 p.m., Kastorf said.

After organizers receive the forms, they can then begin the sprint to gather more than 70,000 signatures over the next four weeks. Training sessions and canvassing days are already planned once the forms are received.

A decision to drop the lawsuit won’t be made until after Cop City organizers review the forms to collect signatures.

“Given that the clerk has already required us to furnish her with a form that is to her liking, in our view, quite literally all she needs to do is send that form back, so we certainly hope she will be true to her word and do so quite promptly,” Kastorf said in an email.

“Regarding the lawsuit, we are optimistic no further judicial relief will be needed,” he said. “However, until she both sends us back the form and we are able to review that form, we cannot say for sure whether our request for relief is moot.

“We are concerned, for example, that the form may request more information from voters than the law requires us to collect,” he said. “If it does so, the Coalition will need to make a decision about whether we still require court intervention.”

To clarify, while technically organizers have 60 days to collect the required signatures, they only have 58 days to do so and still make it on to the November 7 ballot. If they collect the required signatures after 58 days, the question will be on the March primaries ballot.

Mariah Parker, labor organizer and former Athens-Clarke County commissioner, delivered the referendum paperwork to the Office of the Municipal Clerk before the press conference began. The clerk has seven days to approve the referendum petition. Once approved, organizers will have 60 days to reach their goal of 75,000 valid signatures.

To be valid, the signatures must come from city of Atlanta residents who were registered to vote at the time of the last election. Organizers will collect additional signatures in anticipation of a potential fight against the referendum by Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration, which will likely bring legal challenges against ineligible or invalid signatures.

Once organizers collect the required number of signatures, City Council will have 50 days to determine the validity of the petition. If the council validates the petition, the referendum question will appear on the ballot Nov. 7, 2023. The referendum brings with it the potential to temporarily halt construction efforts for the training center. The coalition believes it has the right to an injunction against the APF to halt construction while signatures for the referendum are gathered, Franklin said, adding that a second injunction will be filed for after the signatures are collected to ensure construction cannot continue until after the November referendum is decided by Atlanta voters.

Activists opposed to Atlanta’s planned public safety training center say their attempts to allow residents vote on the estimated $90 million project known as “Cop City” are being deliberately stalled by the city.

The Vote to Stop City Coalition filed suit in Fulton Superior Court on June 19 asking a judge to order interim City Clerk Vanessa Waldron approve their petition for the referendum. The suit says Waldron has denied approval of the petition for “frivolous” reasons.

The referendum effort seeks to put the City’s lease of land to the private Atlanta Police Foundation for its controversial public safety training center on the Nov. 7 ballot for a binding yes-or-no vote. Killing the lease would essentially kill the project as currently planned, which is currently in a site-preparation, pre-construction phase. The referendum effort was announced earlier this month, immediately after the Atlanta City Council voted to approve public funding for the project.

The petition must be approved before organizers can begin gathering some 70,000 signatures needed to put the referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot. Organizers have just 60 days to gather the tens of thousands of signatures needed after the petition is approved.

Once the signatures are gathered, the City Council has 50 days to determine the petition’s validity. The city then has one week to issue the call for the ballot, and the call to the ballot must be 29 days before the Nov. 7 election.

The referendum asks a single question:

“Shall the City Council repeal the ordinance authorizing the ground lease of 381 acres of land (the former Prison Farm property) to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the construction of a $90 million training facility.”

Cop City Vote Coalition Files Lawsuit against City of Atlanta

(Atlanta, Georgia) – After ignoring public comment and widespread opposition to Cop City, this denial is a tactic by the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens to delay the referendum and prevent it from being on the November ballot. On Monday, June 19, 2023, the Coalition filed a writ of mandamus to require the clerk to approve the petition and allow the people of the City of Atlanta to move forward with the referendum.

A spokesperson for Mayor Dickens previously stated that he understood and would respect the referendum process, yet his Administration has illegally stonewalled the approval process for the petition forms provided for in Georgia law. Atlanta residents and community members returned to the Clerk’s office diligently last week to follow up – having made the changes in spite of the Clerk’s legal obligation to do so – only to be turned away by representatives of the Clerk who attempted to convince residents that the Clerk wasn’t in office despite Walden answering multiple calls to her office phone from the residents she refused to see.

“Mayor Andre Dickens told the public that he would respect the process for the referendum, but he took the first opportunity he could to suppress our right to vote. They say you can judge a man by the company he keeps – I guess staying buddies with Brian Kemp means more to him than democratic values,” said Rev. Keyanna Jones, a neighbor to the proposed site and leader in the Stop Cop City Faith Coalition.

Residents led by Dr. Mariah Parker, Rev. Keyanna Jones, and other members of the coalition will be returning to the Clerk’s office this morning at 10AM to follow up on the petition’s availability. Residents involved with the referendum have continued to organize with the extra time – though they can’t begin actually accepting signatures until the form is approved. Over 80 have already signed up for training as “neighborhood captains,” and approximately 3,000 Atlanta residents have signed up to be notified when the referendum petition is available.

If it makes it to the ballot, Atlanta’s voting public will decide if southeast Atlantans deserve the same right to quality of life, public and environmental health as all other citizens.