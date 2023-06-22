Sandy Springs Police made two arrests in connection with the marijuana grow operating along with DEA Atlanta. (SSPD Facebook)

Sandy Springs Police and DEA Atlanta have shut down a marijuana grow operation at a home on Kitty Hawk Drive in Sandy Springs.

Eric Benjume, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in illegal drugs; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in with intent to distribute, according to Fulton County Jail inmate records.

Juan Carlos Nunez, 40, was arrested and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine. He also was on an immigration enforcement hold, according to Fulton County Jail inmate records.

The arrests were the culmination of a lengthy investigation by Sandy Springs Police Narcotics detectives with DEA Atlanta, leading to a search warrant for the home, according to an SSPD Facebook post on June 21.

Detectives seized 540 marijuana plants, 135 pounds of cultivated marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, Psilocybin mushrooms, $37,000 in U.S. currency, and other evidence related to the manufacture and sale of marijuana.