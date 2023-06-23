Photo by Alexander Grey via Pexels

Choosing the right daycare for your child is an important decision that requires careful consideration. In Brookhaven, there are several outstanding options available, each providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for your little one. We will explore four daycares in Brookhaven, highlighting their unique features, enrollment process, and contact information to help you make an informed choice for your child’s early education.

1. The Goddard School

The Goddard School is a highly-regarded daycare center. Their programs cater to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, providing a safe and nurturing environment that encourages children to learn and grow. In addition to its excellent childcare services, the Goddard School offers a wide variety of programs to suit the needs of every family. Whether you need full-day care, before and after-school care, or a summer program, the Goddard School has got you covered.

To enroll, parents should visit their website or visit their location at 3467 Pierce Drive, or contact them via email at chambleega@goddardschools.com call (678) 606-9300.

2. Buckhead Kinder Care

Buckhead Kindercare is a highly recommended daycare center located in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta. In addition to their infant, toddler, and preschool programs, Buckhead Kindercare offers a wide range of activities and programs that help children develop their social, emotional, and cognitive skills.

For infants, the center provides a nurturing environment where they can feel safe and secure. Toddlers, on the other hand, are encouraged to explore their surroundings and to learn through play. Preschoolers have access to a more structured curriculum that prepares them for kindergarten. Buckhead Kindercare’s preschool program focuses on developing the children’s literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving skills. The curriculum includes activities that help children learn to read, write, and count.

Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in Buckhead Kindercare can visit their website to learn more about their programs and services. The center’s physical location is at 2865 Buford Hwy NE.

3. Atlanta International Nursery

Atlanta International Nursery at Brookhaven is a highly-regarded daycare center that has been providing excellent care for children for many years. Located in the charming neighborhood of Brookhaven in Georgia, they offer a wide range of programs that cater to the needs of infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Their experienced and dedicated staff create a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn, explore, and grow.

Their programs are designed to provide a comprehensive early childhood education and development experience for children. They offer full-day care, before and after-school care, and summer programs to ensure that children have access to high-quality care throughout the year. Their programs are carefully crafted to promote cognitive, social, and emotional development through hands-on learning experiences.

Their services include the following:

Preschool

Day Program

Field Trips

Immersion Programs

Infant Toddler Preschool

Language Immersion

Spanish Immersion

Spanish Immersion Preschool

Spanish Immersion Programs

Toddler Preschool

To enroll in any of their programs, parents can visit Atlanta International Nursery at Brookhaven’s website or visit their location at 1850 Skyland Terrace NE.

For more information, parents can email them at info@atlantainternationalnursery.com or call them at 404-855-5652.

4. Primrose of Brookhaven

Primrose of Brookhaven is a well-known daycare center located in Brookhaven dedicated to fostering a child’s healthy development in a warm and inviting environment. They offer programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, with each program designed to meet the unique needs of each age group. Their qualified and experienced staff work tirelessly to provide children with the tools they need to succeed in school and life.

Primrose of Brookhaven offers various services to support busy parents. They provide full-day care, which includes meals and snacks, and before and after-school care for school-aged children. They also offer summer programs that are filled with fun and educational activities.

Their services include the following:

Creative Arts Curriculum

Full Time Child Care

Full Time Day Care

Full Time Preschool

Language and Literacy Curriculum

Math Curriculum

Music Curriculum

Physical Development Curriculum

STEM Curriculum

Science and Engineering Curriculum

Social Studies Curriculum

Touch-Free Check In

To enroll your child at Primrose of Brookhaven, parents can visit their website or stop by their location at 3575 Durden Drive NE. If you have any questions, you can reach them via email at info@primrosebrookhaven.com or by calling them at 404-844-9775.