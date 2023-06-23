Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

When it comes to healthcare services, Alpharetta offers a range of hospitals, clinics, and urgent care centers to cater to the medical needs of its residents. Whether you require routine medical care, specialized treatments, or emergency assistance, this guide will provide you with a comprehensive list of local healthcare facilities.

Northside Hospital – Alpharetta

Northside Hospital is a renowned healthcare institution, known for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of medical services. This facility offers advanced technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and highly skilled healthcare professionals across various specialties.

Their services include:

Emergency care Imaging Surgery Women’s services And more

Website: https://www.northside.com/locations/northside-alpharetta-medical-campus

Address: 3400 Old Milton Pkwy, Unit C

Phone: 770-667-4000

Emory at Avalon

From primary care to annual physical exams, treating infections and the flu, to minor injuries, such as sprains and removing stitches, physicians and care teams at Emory at Avalon – Primary Care are here to serve you and your family. They also also treat and manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

WellStreet Urgent Care – Alpharetta

WellStreet Urgent Care – Alpharetta is a healthcare provider that specializes in urgent care services. This facility offers a range of medical services to patients of all ages. Some of the services provided by WellStreet Urgent Care – Alpharetta include on-site labs, x-rays, and other diagnostic tests, as well as treatment for a variety of illnesses and injuries.

Website: https://www.wellstreet.com/office-locations/milton-urgent-care/

Address: 13081 Highway 9

Phone: 770-521-6690