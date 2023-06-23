Harold López-Nussa is one of the artists part of the Rialto Center for the Arts’ 2023-24 season.

Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts has announced its 2023-24 season, including the likes of Lisa Fischer, Peabo Bryson, and more.

“Throughout our rich history, Rialto Center for the Arts has provided a symbolic beacon of life- and creativity-inspiring encouragement for Atlanta,” said Lee Foster, Rialto Center for the Arts executive director, in a press release. “At our performances, Atlanta’s and Georgia State University’s diverse communities unite to experience the positive spiritual effects of the full spectrum of arts from music and song to dance, film and written or spoken word.”

The Rialto series is called “Holding the Light,” and kicks off Oct. 14 with Gullah ensemble Ranky Tanky with special guest Ms. Lisa Fischer. The rest of the line-up can be found below.

The Queen’s Cartoonists, a New York-based ensemble who recreate soundtracks to historic popular cartoons, will play on Nov. 11. Closing out 2023, the Rialto’s 26th Annual Holiday Gala presented by the Georgia State School of Music will take place on Dec. 3.

2024 will open with the Grammy-winning a cappella group Take 6 on Jan. 27. Two-time Oscar and two-time Grammy winner Peabo Bryson will play on Feb. 10. The King’s Singers, a British vocal a cappella group that has been around for over 50 years, will take the stage with the GSU Singers on Feb. 25.

Parsons Dance, an international touring modern dance company, will perform on March 10. The trumpeter, vocalist, and composer Jumaane Smith will take on the work of Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima, and Louis Jordan on March 23. April 6 will treat audiences to a double feature of Cuban jazz pianist Harold López-Nussa and Cuban bandleader and percussionist Pedrito Martinez.

The Georgia State Opera Theater will deliver a performance of Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” on April 13 and 14. The season finishes out with an April 19 performance from trombonist and composer Marshall Gilkes with assistance from the Georgia State Jazz Band.

Subscriptions to the Rialto are available now and single tickets go on sale Aug. 17.

