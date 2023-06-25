If you are new to the Milton community, you’re sure to see that it is a space filled with a welcoming and diverse population. While you may not know everyone in your residency yet, the technology at your fingertips can help you connect with others in your neighborhood and stay informed on up-to-date local news.

Nextdoor

The online program known as Nextdoor has quickly become one of the most popular neighborhood applications used by individuals looking to connect within their community. This popular social networking software was developed with the goal of bringing together neighbors in order to build better and safer communities. By downloading the app, residents in Milton can exchange information with one another on local events, list suggestions for local companies and services, along with any community safety concerns. Users of the app also have the ability to speak with their neighbors and join specialized groups surrounding users’ hobbies and neighborhood locations. Nextdoor is a great platform for solidifying ties to your neighborhood and expanding your social circle.

To sign up, all you must do is:



Go to www.nextdoor.com

Put in your email address, then create a password. Additionally, you have the option of joining in using an existing Google, Facebook, or Apple account. Then click Next.

(If you have an invitation code, input it by selecting the link that says “Have an invitation code” under the green button.)

Click Continue after entering your complete name and residence address.

If you’d like to add a profile picture later, click “Skip” in the top right corner.

To add your spouse or partner, emergency contacts, invite additional neighbors, check to see whether anybody you know is on Nextdoor, and download the Nextdoor app, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

Facebook Groups

Facebook groups are an easy and sociable resource for Milton residents who are interested in forming relationships within their community to connect with one another. With the vast selection of localized online groups offered, it is easy to find one that caters to your interests and hobbies.

Focus on Milton

With over three-thousand members, the Focus on Milton group discusses what’s happening in the city of Milton. It creates a space for friends, neighbors, and even local strangers to share their favorite places, events, and tips, as well as ask questions and exchange ideas. Members also post ads for local businesses and job opportunities. All members of the Milton community are welcome to join.

To join:

Search up Facebook.com or download the Facebook app on your mobile device.

Log into your account or create an account with your email and a password

In the upper right hand corner, tap the magnifying glass and search up “Focus on Milton”

Press “Join Group”

Alpharetta, Milton and Cumming GA: Connect Moms

This group was created for moms in the North Georgia area to connect so together, they can be adventurous, have fun, and experience life together. It’s the vision of the Alpharetta, Milton and Cumming GA: Connect Moms group for moms to have a safe place to share their successes, failures, and celebrations with each other. The group was designed to allow moms to experience community in the most positive way.

To join:

Search up Facebook.com or download the Facebook app on your mobile device.

Log into your account or create an account with your email and a password

In the upper right hand corner, tap the magnifying glass and search up “Alpharetta, Milton and Cumming GA: Connect Moms”

Press “Join Group”

Alpharetta/Milton Babysitters

Designed to put families in touch with reliable, trustworthy, and fun babysitters, the Alpharetta/Milton Babysitters group has over five-thousand members that exchange their childcare needs and work availability. Whether members are in need of a last minute obligation or a long-term nannying gig, the group is the perfect place to look.

To join:

Search up Facebook.com or download the Facebook app on your mobile device.

Log into your account or create an account with your email and a password

In the upper right hand corner, tap the magnifying glass and search up “Alpharetta/Milton Babysitters”

Press “Join Group”