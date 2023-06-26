Sandy Springs maintains the trees and removes invasive plant species at its parks and trails.

Do you love nature? Sandy Springs has plenty of trails for you to explore. Whether you prefer strolling through the woods or pushing yourself up inclines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The trails in Sandy Springs are notably scenic and offer a variety of landscape to meet all needs. With your sneakers tied up, a bottle of water, and maybe a snack in hand, get ready to explore the outdoors!

Hewlett Lodge Trail

The Hewlett Lodge Trail is considered one of the easier trails in Sandy Springs, as well as one of the more scenic. This is a popular spot for fishing, walking, and picnicking. Spanning only 0.3 miles in distance, the trail begins at the Hewlett Lodge Visitor Center in Island Ford Park and follows a paved path down to Chattahoochee River. As it progresses, this path gradually descends and can become slippery when wet. A metal handrail occupies the edge of the trail as it grows closer to the river.

At the beginning of the path is a scenic picnic area overlooking a green meadow boarded by trees. The sound of the Chattahoochee River can be heard in the distance. The trail continues past the meadow, the rest of the ground packed with natural debris, rocks, and dirt. It ends with a paved boat launch and accessible fishing dock alongside the river.

The trail is located beside the Hewlett Lodge Visitor Center at 1978 Island Ford Pkwy. With the lodge’s convenience, there are amenities close by for families and friends to enjoy time outdoors.

Accessibility:

Five designated accessible parking spaces are located on the smoothly paved asphalt. In addition, there is an accessible ramp into the visitor center and other paved paths around the lodge for wheelchair access. Individuals using wheelchairs, mobile equipment, and scooters may need assistance journeying down the trail due to inconsistent ground conditions.

Johnson Ferry Loop

The Johnson Ferry Loop has both an easy and a challenging trail for individuals to choose from. The 2.1 mile one is an out-and-back trail, typically taking around 40 minutes to complete at a standard pace. The other trail spans 4.2 miles and can take around an hour and 30 minutes to complete.

This trail is open year-round to enjoy, though only to people, as it is a no dogs allowed space. It is a popular spot for hiking, bird watching, and fishing, though during quieter periods of the day, you can still find space for solitude amongst the wilderness. Because it is located within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, individuals are charged a fee to enter. Fees are placed per vehicle. A day pass is $5 and an annual pass is $40.

The park is located on Columns Drive. Johnson Ferry North and South have different parking areas and starting points. Johnson Ferry North follows the Chattahoochee River and can be found off of Johnson Ferry Road. Those looking to return a different way can also follow a parallel trail along the buried oil pipeline. In addition, an extension trail leads up a small creak to the north with scenic views of small cliffs and rocky waterways. Johnson Ferry South is a wider path along the river. From the parking lot, one can go west for a narrower walkway through the forest. This leads to private property. To the east, the path opens along the river and ends up at a now-closed parking lot.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is a 30-acre nature space with a picnic area, playground, restroom facility, water dock, and other amenities surrounding its scenic hiking trail. The park has two options attendees can choose from: the Gold Branch Trail and the Bull Sluice Lake Trail.

The Gold Branch Trail is a 1.4 mile loop. It is welcome to dogs and great for strolling or more fatiguing activities. It is known for its charming forest views, though the ground may not be flat it is advised to wear sneakers or sturdy shoes. The Bull Sluice Lake Trail is a 2.1 mile loop on the edge of the lake. It is considered slightly more difficult. The left side of the loop begins around the pavilion area and the right side starts behind the dock. As it narrows, overgrown roots can become a cause for concern and long pants may be recommended for smaller children or those with sensitive skin. The varied terrain creates a mixed experience for both relaxation and challenge.

The park is located at 200 Morgan Falls Road. Alongside its other facilities, Morgan Falls Overlook Park is a great spot for Sandy Springs residents to hike and enjoy a day outside.