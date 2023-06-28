Tickets for the Highball music festival will go on sale June 29.

A music festival called Highball is coming to Pullman Yards this October.

The festival, put on by producer Rival Entertainment and the Athens-based rock band Futurebirds, will take place Oct. 21-22, according to a press release. The lineup, curated by Futurebirds, will feature headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart.

Futurebirds will play daily sets, and there will also be performances from Wednesday, Seratones, S.G. Goodman, T. Hardy Morris, Hotel Fiction, and a special reunion by The Whigs.

“It’s a wild wild dream to have the chance to help curate a festival bill, full of some of our favorite bands and best friends, in our home state, not far from where a handful of us grew up and experienced live music for the first time,” said Futurebirds’ guitarist and singer Carter King in the release. “It’s a full-circle experience, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity. The lineup is insane; the venue is gorgeous. I can’t wait to see y’all out there in October.”

Highball’s presenting sponsors will be Pabst Blue Ribbon, The Georgia Hemp Company, Código 1530 Tequila, and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. These brands and other local vendors will be set up on the Pullman Yards grounds.

“We are thrilled to welcome Highball to Pullman Yards,” said Atomic Entertainment’s Maureen Meulen, owner and operator of the Pratt-Pullman Entertainment District, in the release. “We have anxiously anticipated this event and look forward to working with Rival Entertainment and Futurebirds on the first festival.”

Festival tickets go on sale for the event on June 29 at 12 p.m. Single-day and weekend advance tickets can be purchased online.