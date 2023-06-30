Goodwill of North Georgia has released its annual Impact Report commissioned through Elliot D. Pollack and Company. The report highlights the agency’s success in contributing to the state of Georgia’s growing employment and fiscal impact rates.

In recognition of Goodwill of North Georgia’s 98th anniversary, the 2022 report highlights the economic growth Goodwill has created in 2022, as well as over the past decade.

Goodwill of North Georgia has been working for decades to effectively identify the workforce needs of North Georgia communities and develop programs to train people across a wide range of skilled trades and career opportunities. Its 14 career centers are dedicated to providing no-cost job training, placement, case management, work support, paid internships, and opportunities to anyone in need. This includes several training programs for participants, like Customer Service, Environmental Services, Phlebotomy, Welding, Youth Employment Services, Highway Construction, and much more.

In 2022, Goodwill of North Georgia employed and connected 19,254 people (3,000 directly employed by Goodwill; 16,254 community jobs placements) with work opportunities. The ripple effect throughout the economy generated an economic impact of $997,100,000.

Additionally, the organization remains the number one Goodwill in the country for both connecting people with jobs and serving African American career seekers. The four Georgia Goodwill’s as a whole helped generate $1 billion in economic impact for the state. Top job placements statewide include warehousing and storage, rental and leasing, administrative support, and food and retail services.

The following numbers reflect total impact from 2012-2022:

Job placements: 183,056

183,056 Economic Output (includes job placements and those employed directly by Goodwill): $8.9 billion

The following numbers reflect results specific to 2022:

Job Seekers Connected to Work: 16,254

16,254 Weighted Average Hourly Wage: $15.17

$15.17 Economic Output: $696,500,000

“As we celebrate our 98 years of service, we are thrilled by the tremendous impact we continue to provide in communities across North Georgia,” said Keith Parker, President & CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia. “Our career centers allow individuals to obtain proper job training, gain life changing employment opportunities, and contribute to the state’s growing economic impact. In fact, we are pleased to report that just last month Goodwill of North Georgia placed more than 2,900 people in jobs – 81 percent of those being living wage positions. Additionally, in the last four out of five months we’ve already confirmed the highest placement numbers we’ve ever had as an agency. 2023 is gearing up to be one of our most groundbreaking years to date.”

To learn more about Goodwill of North Georgia’s career services and job training programs, visit www.goodwillng.org.