Dr. Charles McMillan

Dr. Charles McMillan, a small animal veterinarian, has opened a second location of Good Vets. Now in Buckhead and Dunwoody, the office has a modern, upscale look.

New and experienced pet owners can make an appointment or walk in at Good Vets. Dogs, cats and “pocket pets” – which McMillan defines as hamsters, ferrets, gerbils, guinea pigs and chinchillas – are all welcome.

Care includes wellness and preventative services, diagnostics, routine and advanced surgery, and urgent care.

“Client communication is crucial to veterinary medicine,” said McMillan, who attended College of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University. “Educated clients make better decisions and have better outcomes with their pets.”

McMillan hails from the Washington, D.C. suburbs, and played football at Delaware State University. He has lived in Atlanta for about 6 years. Since he was 14, McMillan was working in animal clinics cleaning out cages and walking dogs.

“Being a vet was the only thing I wanted to be, since the age of reason,” he said.

Good Vets Dunwoody location is holding an open house event on July 21. Pet parents are encouraged to meet the staff and get a tour, said McMillan.

McMillan said, “I want to reach more people with access to care by providing opportunities. How I practice and our philosophy about outreach can affect change in a way that’s near and dear to my heart.”

GoodVets is expected to open hospitals in Toco Hills in September and West Midtown in February 2024.

Find McMillan and Good Vets on social media: @yourfavoritepetdoc and @GoodVets_ATL.