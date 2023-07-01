Decatur is a bustling city that has so much to offer for children of all ages. Not only does it provide easy access to top-notch sports programs, but it is also a great place for kids to make new friends and learn important life skills.

Here are a variety of programs available to introduce them to sports and activities in a fun and engaging way.

1. Decatur-DeKalb YMCA

The Decatur-DeKalb YMCA is an excellent choice for parents who want to get their children involved in sports and fitness activities. The YMCA offers a wide variety of programs for kids, including basketball, soccer, flag football, and cheerleading. These leagues are designed for children of all ages and skill levels, so there is something for everyone.

The YMCA places a strong emphasis on teamwork and sportsmanship, teaching children important values that will serve them well as they grow and develop.

In addition to sports, the YMCA also offers swimming lessons and other fitness programs for children. These programs are designed to help kids stay active and healthy, while also having fun and making new friends.

How to Sign Up for YMCA in Decatur

Located in the heart of Decatur, the YMCA is easily accessible from all parts of the city. You can sign up for their programs by:

Visiting their website at https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations/decatur-dekalb/

Fiving them a call at 404-377-9622

Visiting the Decatur location at 1100 Clairemont Ave.

In addition to its fitness programs, the YMCA also sponsors community events and outreach programs. By joining the YMCA, you’ll not only be improving your own health and well-being, but you’ll also be supporting a valuable community resource.

2. Decatur Active Living Youth Sports

If you’re looking for a sports program for your child, Decatur Active Living is a great choice. This program offers a variety of sports activities, including basketball, soccer, and volleyball. The program caters to children of all skill levels, offering both recreational and competitive leagues.

The coaches at Decatur Active Living are experienced and knowledgeable, and they are committed to providing a positive and safe environment for the children. They are passionate about their work and always go the extra mile to ensure that every child gets the opportunity to play and improve their skills. Decatur Active Living is also an affordable option for parents who are looking for a quality sports program for their children. The program focuses on teaching children about teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship, and it’s a great way for children to get exercise, stay active, and learn new skills.

Decatur Active Living offers a variety of sports activities for children, including:

Basketball,

Soccer

Volleyball

Cheerleading

Lacrosse

Football (Tackle and Flag)

How to Sign Up, Contact Information and More for Decatur Active Living

If you’re interested in signing up for Decatur Active Living Youth Sports, there are various ways to get involved.

Visit their website at https://www.decaturga.com/Recreation and follow the instructions there. Each sport is listed on the side of the site with more information on how to sign your child up.

Call 404-377-0494 and speak to a representative who can guide you through the sign-up process.

3. Decatur Gators Swim Team

For children who love swimming, the Decatur Gators Swim Team is a great option. They offer programs for children of all ages and skill levels, and they have experienced coaches who focus on improving technique and endurance. In addition to swim meets and competitions, the team also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

The experienced coaches are dedicated to helping swimmers improve their technique and endurance, and they work closely with each individual to help them achieve their goals.

Swimmers learn the value of:

Working together towards a common goal

Supporting one another both in and out of the pool.

Creating a positive and supportive team environment, which is essential to the success of any sports team.



How to Sign up for Decatur Gators Swim Team

You can find more information or register for the Decatur Gators Swim Team by:

Visiting their website at https://www.teamunify.com/team/gadg/page/home.

Email at decaturgators@gmail.com.

4. Druid Hills Sports Program

Druid Hills Sports Program is an excellent choice for parents looking for a fun and supportive environment where their children can develop skills and learn important values through playing baseball and softball. The programs at Druid Hills Sports Program have a strong focus on skill development and teamwork, providing children of all ages with the opportunity to improve their skills and make lasting friendships.

Druid Hills Sports Program also emphasizes the importance of sportsmanship. Children learn not only how to play the game, but also how to win and lose with grace and respect for their opponents. The program is committed to providing a positive and safe environment where children can have fun and grow both on and off the field.

How to sign your child up for DHYS

If you’re interested in learning more about the organization or signing up to participate, there are a few different ways you can get in touch.

Visit their website at http://www.dhys.org/, where you can find more information about their mission, programs, and upcoming events.

Email at info@dhys.org if you have specific questions or concerns that aren’t addressed on the website

5. Decatur Bulldogs Baseball and Softball

Decatur Bulldogs Baseball and Softball offers programs for children of all ages who are interested in playing baseball or softball. Their programs are designed to teach children the fundamentals of the game, while also emphasizing the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Decatur Bulldogs Baseball and Softball offers both recreational and competitive leagues, so there is something for everyone. Children will have the opportunity to learn and improve their skills, while also having fun and making new friends. Additionally, the organization offers a variety of clinics and camps throughout the year to help children continue to develop their skills and stay engaged with the sport.

How to sign your child up for Decatur Bulldogs Baseball and Softball

To obtain more information about Decatur Bulldogs Baseball and Softball:

Visit their website at https://www.decaturbulldogs.com/ to explore the team’s history, get a glimpse of their current members, and browse through their impressive record of achievements. You will also find contact information for the team’s management and coaches, allowing you to reach out to them with any queries or concerns you may have.