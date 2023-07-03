Local officials are closing a popular section of the Chattahoochee River after water quality test show high levels of E.Coli.

On July 3, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) extended a partial closure of the Chattahoochee River from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to all downstream sections of the park.

The closure comes after water quality tests revealed bacteria levels are exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended limits for recreation.

The elevated contamination poses health risks and the partial closure will remain in effect until water quality is safe for visitors.

Local officials are continuing to monitor and test the water quality. At the same time, Fulton County Public Works is beginning water treatment.

The county will be diverting the maximum quantity of wastewater to a plant in Cobb County. Additionally, the Army Corps of Engineers generated another release to help with dissipation.

The CRNRA is a designated unit of the National Park System. It preserves and protects the natural and cultural resources of the 48-mile Chattahoochee River corridor from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek. The park annually welcomes over three million visitors.

Despite the partial closure, over 30 miles of the river will remain open. River access is available from Buford Dam to Azalea Park in Roswell. All hiking trails, picnic areas, and the Hewlett Lodge also remain open.

For current information about the closure status, click here.