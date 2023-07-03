As July 4th festivities get underway, Georgia’s safety fire commissioner is urging residents to be cautious when setting off fireworks.

“Millions of Georgians will gather with friends and family to celebrate our nation’s founding this Independence Day,” said John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner for the state of Georgia.

“While fireworks are almost synonymous with the 4th of July, it is important to remember the dangers they present and follow certain safety tips to prevent accidental fires and severe injuries,” King continued.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were approximately 11,500 emergency room visits in 2021 that involved fireworks.

Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries have increased by 25% with kids under 15 making up approximately 29% of the estimated injuries.

Additionally, the commission reports that 31% of selected and tested products contained fireworks not in compliance with the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

To ensure the safety of your family this July 4, King suggest keeping the following tips in mind:

Always read the labels and follow the directions for each specific type of firework

Light fireworks a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards

Never re-ignite or pick up malfunctioning fireworks

Do not give fireworks to small children

Never aim a firework at another person

Avoid using illegal or homemade fireworks

Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby

Do not use fireworks when impaired by drugs or alcohol

The laws that govern the use of fireworks are mandated locally. For more information on laws governing the use of fireworks, contact your local police or fire department.

For more statewide firework safety information, click here.