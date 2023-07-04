Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders in last year’s parade.

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association is hosting its annual 4th of July Parade and Festival. This year’s theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of the opening of Dunwoody High School. Rough Draft is a presenting sponsor of the event and we have a guide to the festivities.

Route, Viewing & Festival Information

Parade Route

The parade route is approximately 2.7 miles and steps off from the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road at 9:00 a.m., proceeds west on Mt. Vernon to Dunwoody Village, turns right onto Dunwoody Village Parkway, circles around the Parkway, and left into Dunwoody Village.

Viewing Information

Parade spectators are encouraged to set up chairs along Mt. Vernon and circle around the Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village. Spectators will be blocked from viewing on the east side of Jett Ferry on Mt. Vernon due to the staging and setup for parade participants. Viewing will start on the west side of Jett Ferry on Mt. Vernon.

Mt. Vernon Road, between Jett Ferry Road and Dunwoody Village, will be closed from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parade Festival

After the parade ends at Dunwoody Village, stick around for the festival! The Dunwoody High School Band and Dunwoody Idol Beatrix Boehner will perform, plus there will be a bounce house. King of Pops, Kona Ice, and an opportunity to meet local businesses and politicians. Scout Troop 266 will be selling Slope’s barbecue as a fundraiser (pre-order at troop266.us) and the Rotary Club will be selling hot dogs to raise money for the organization. There will be large tents with tables, chairs, and fans.

Dunwoody High Principal Tom Bass and teacher Steve Fortenberry are this year’s grand marshals.

Grand Marshals

This year’s Fourth of July Parade honors Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary, so it only seems natural to have Principal Tom Bass and longtime school of finance teacher Steve Fortenberry as this year’s grand marshals. Both Bass and Fortenberry were instrumental players in planning the school’s 50th-anniversary celebration held in April. Dunwoody High opened on Vermack Road in 1972 with 900 students and has grown to serve nearly 2,000 students today.

Dunwoody High School Band

Parade Participants

Dunwoody High School Band

The DHS Band will march in the parade, under the direction of Walter Hickman, Peachtree Middle School Band Director.

Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corp.

A proud member of Drum Corps International, this dynamic ensemble exudes Southern charm and showmanship that embodies the spirit of Atlanta.

Spruill Center

Spruill Center will be carrying two large canvases and passing out red, white, and star stickers to create a participatory piece of art that will end up looking like the American Flag. They will have two teams of volunteers – advance walkers that will hand out the stickers and canvas carriers that will walk with the pieces and allow the participants to place their stickers in the assigned area. The walkers will be on the sides of the route, so watch out for them.

Discover Dunwoody

Discover Dunwoody will enter a trolley car and be handing out Dunwoody stickers and branded inflatable swimming pool balls.

Beatrix Boehner

Dunwoody Idol Winner Beatrix Boehner

Boehner will perform songs along the route from a vehicle in the parade lineup.

Charlie’s Army

Charlie’s Army fights to protect infants and young children who do not yet have voices of their own, ensuring ​that parents’ and children’s best interests are being met​ by providing the best chance at a healthy, loving environment.

Xfinity

Xfinity, a Platinum Sponsor this year, will be in the parade with a Bucket Truck, Xfinity Ford Flex, and Walkers!

Atlanta Falcons

Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will accompany the Atlanta Falcons Sprinter Van down the parade route to the festival at Dunwoody Village.

Dino Family

The Torres Family, who have become local celebrities thanks to the dinosaur inflatables that dot their front yard on Dunwoody Club Drive, will be participating in the parade with a “Jurassic Park”-themed jeep and inflatable dinosaurs. Find out more about the family at this link.

Frankmobile

Oscar Mayer’s famous Frankmobile, formerly known as the Weinermobile, will be part of the parade again.

Characters

Watch for costumed characters including Captain America, Spiderman, and your favorite princesses.

Santa in a ’52 Chevy

Christmas in July will be in full effect as Santa closes out the parade.

Community Assistance Center will be collecting food for its program during the parade.

Donations

Lions Club

Bring your used eyeglasses to the parade for recycling at the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation. The Lions International Youth Ambassadors and their host families will march with the Atlanta Lions Club and the Lighthouse Mobile Eye Clinic van. Look for the colorful flags of the world as the students will be parading with their national flags and carrying eyeglass collection boxes.

Community Assistance Center

The Community Assistance Center has been working to prevent hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs for over 35 years. This year, demand for CAC’s food program has increased by 57%. Bring your donation of unopened, shelf-stable food to the parade, where local Boy Scout Troop 764 will be helping collect food donations for CAC’s three pantries. Canned meats, pasta, rice, dried beans, and canned fruit are always in demand, and an updated list of most-needed items can be found at ourcac.org/give-food.