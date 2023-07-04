Your dog’s skin is its protection against the outside world. Here’s how to prevent dog skin conditions and keep your pup looking and feeling healthy.

Key takeaways:

Allergies, poor nutrition, and infection are the most common causes of dog skin conditions.

If your dog develops a skin condition, schedule a vet visit immediately.

Proper nutrition and regular baths are two ways to prevent skin conditions from occurring.

Regular visits to a routine dog care specialist can help spot problems.

You probably know how important it is to take care of your dog’s coat, but you may not realize your dog’s skin health is just as important. Their fur hides it, for one thing, and that can make the process of trying to prevent skin problems more complicated.

Scenthound’s NEW Houndswell Problem-Skin Treatment uses a veterinary-grade product to address most skin irritations and issues.

Dogs’ skin keeps them safe against dirt, bacteria, fungus, and other harmful things, plus regulates their temperature. Let’s dig into the causes of skin conditions, plus simple steps to keep your pup’s skin healthy.

The most common causes of dog skin conditions

Several factors impact the health of your dog’s skin. Some have to do with care and feeding, while others are environmental. The most common causes of skin problems in dogs include:

Food – Unfortunately, many manufacturers include fillers, animal by-products, and undesirable additives. Without proper nutrition, your pup won’t have the right minerals and fats necessary for healthy skin. If yours has consistent skin problems, take a close look at their food labels.

Allergies – Like humans, dogs can develop allergic reactions to any number of things – from dog food to the environment. An allergic reaction can cause many skin conditions.

Bacterial infections – Bulldogs, pugs, and boxers are just some of the breeds prone to bacterial infections because of the folds in their skin. Moisture can collect in the folds and make infection likely if left unchecked. This condition is species-based, so a dog with skin folds will need some extra TLC to stay healthy. Your dog’s skin folds need to be cleaned and dried daily.

Parasite infection – Most pet parents are familiar with fleas, but mange is particularly harmful. It is a mite too small to be seen by the human eye, but can cause your dog to itch and scratch to the point of breaking the skin. A by-product of this is dirt and bacteria entering through broken skin. This can lead to skin infections that are very harmful to your dog.

Seborrhea – Certain species – such as basset hounds, German shepherds, and cocker spaniels – are predisposed to having oily skin, which requires care to minimize irritations or infections.

How to treat a dog’s skin condition

Many dog skin conditions are not cause for panic, but some can be serious. Look for the warning signs and if needed schedule a visit with your vet to assess the problem:

Watch your dog for excessive scratching, biting, or licking.

Check your pup’s skin.

Is it reddish, discolored, or swollen? Are there bald patches?

If your dog has very thick fur, you may have difficulty seeing the affected areas.

Get someone to help you examine your dog’s skin. Bring plenty of treats to occupy their attention while you give the skin a thorough check. Take note of the affected areas to show your vet. They will give your dog a thorough examination and likely ask you:

How long has your dog had the skin condition?

When did it begin?

Have you introduced a new food to your dog?

Have there been any other changes in your dog’s life?

Has your dog encountered anything unusual outdoors or in your home?

Your vet will likely prescribe some medication to help ease the irritation and deal with infections. If they believe the skin condition is being caused by an allergic reaction, they may recommend taking away certain treats, toys, or other items. Doing so one at a time over several days may help pinpoint what is causing the reaction. You and your vet can then replace the culprit with another option.

3 ways to keep your dog’s skin healthy

Prevention is the best way to remedy the most common skin conditions in dogs. A little extra care today will help prevent problems down the road.

Regular baths – A clean dog is a healthy dog. Keep your pup’s skin in good condition with regular baths as recommended by your vet. Use only dog-approved shampoos and products.

Proper diet – Advertisers often put a positive spin on products. Even the most robustly healthy food may be hiding substandard nutrients. Read the labels, do some research, and get an expert opinion.

Know your dog’s breed – Certain breeds are more susceptible to skin conditions. Research your pup’s breed, make a list of specific conditions they are known for, and watch for them. Then, do your best to eliminate your dog’s exposure to anything that can cause a flare-up.

Regular wellness checks can prevent common dog skin conditions

There’s an easy way to take the guesswork out of your dog’s skincare. Schedule regular visits to a routine dog care specialist to keep your pup clean and healthy. Scenthound’s trained experts are a second set of eyes that help spot issues in the early stages, before they become major problems.

