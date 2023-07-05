These boaters were able to enjoy the river by the Chattahoochee Nature Center when this photo was taken in May, but the river is closed from just south of this point today. (Bob Pepalis)

National Park Service staff have posted signs and placed barriers to keep people out of the water at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s southern units. Picnic areas and hiking trails in all units remain open, as are 30 miles of river north of the sewage spill. (Facebook/CRNRA)

The ongoing sewage spill from a Fulton County wastewater treatment facility continues to keep the Chattahoochee River closed from the Chattahoochee Nature Center downstream through the end of the park at its confluence with Peachtree Creek.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said in a Facebook post that sewage at the Fulton County wastewater treatment facility is receiving minimal treatment due to a malfunction, which has caused extremely high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the river.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said it “will continue to monitor this situation, coordinate with all agencies and stakeholders, and ensure that every step is taken to restore the river.”

The organization said on June 30 that it had been tracking this spill for more than a week and was coordinating with the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) and Fulton County. On that date, a six-mile stretch of the river was closed, which was later expanded farther downstream.

“We’re keeping the river closed until we get water quality data that supports reopening. And we’re working closely with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to coordinate and monitor and test the water,” CRNRA Acting Superintendent Beth Wheeler said.

She said that they rely on that partnership to make sure that they can make a good call and open the river as soon as possible.

Wheeler said that despite the closure of the river, all its park units remain open as are 30 miles of river north of the spill.

“We closed 15 miles of river starting at Chattahoochee Nature Center, all downstream sections, which are closer to Atlanta and very popular. But we did keep 30 miles of river open, everything north of this spill, which is from Buford Dam all the way down to the Azalea Park access point in Roswell,” Wheeler said.

She said National Park Service staff have been encouraging visitors to discover or explore a new part of the river given the water quality in the southern unit.

“We’ve been putting signage at access points, boat ramps, and in some parking lots, and trailheads, but stressing that all of the park units are open,” she said.

The signage warns of the health risk to make sure visitors understand that the river is closed, and no one should get into the water at any point south of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Wheeler said.

All picnic areas and more than 64 miles of hiking trails throughout the park remain safe and open for visitors, she said. Hewlett Lodge, the CRNRA visitors’ center at Island Ford also is open and air-conditioned for a cool place to visit.