Veronica Kessenich (Photo credit Jan Rattia)

The Atlanta Contemporary announced Wednesday that its executive director Veronica Kessenich will step down after a decade in the role.

The chair of The Contemporary’s board of directors, Katina Asbell, said in an email to patrons that “we are immensely grateful for her outstanding service and wish her the best in her future endeavors. With her departure, we begin the search for her successor.”



Asbell said the Westside art center has engaged a firm to conduct a national search to find the most “qualified and visionary leader.”

“Our goal is to attract candidates who embody our mission, possess a deep passion for contemporary art, and have the leadership acumen to guide us into the future,” Asbell wrote.



Asbell encouraged patrons to share a link to the job description to those who might be interested in the job.

Kessenich was the development director at The Contemporary for two years before being named executive director. Previously, she was gallery director for Fay Gold Gallery, and taught at Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta and the Art Institute of Atlanta.