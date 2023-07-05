Fay Twersky with her wife, Jill Blair, at an Atlanta Falcons game (Courtesy Atlanta Falcons)

The Same House, an Atlanta-based community services movement, has announced the leadership team for the upcoming 2023 Beloved Benefit, a fundraising event scheduled to take place Aug. 24 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Assuming the roles as “Presenting Honorees” for the event are The Home Depot CEO Ted Decker and his wife, Cathy; Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene and her husband, Ted; and Chick-fil-A, Inc. President Tim Tassopoulos and his wife, Maria.

The co-chairs for this year’s Beloved Benefit were also announced, with Peach Bowl Inc. CEO Gary Stokan and his wife, Tia; as well as Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation President Fay Twersky and her wife, Jill Blair, all accepting the position.

“We are thrilled to have some of Atlanta’s outstanding corporate civic leaders take the reins of the 2023 Beloved Benefit,” said The Same House CEO Rodney Bullard. “All of these organizations have been strong supporters of the Beloved Benefit and their leaders well known for investing time and talents to community organizations across the city and state.”

The Beloved Benefit was started back in 2019. The annual event is inspired by the idea of the Beloved Community, which was amplified by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and “born out of respect for inclusivity and collaboration of all Atlantans,” according to a release.

Each year, the event gathers business leaders, nonprofits and community members together to connect and raise money for local nonprofits.

Funds raised from this year’s event will go towards benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, First Step Staffing, Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Westside Future Fund — with additional nonprofit beneficiaries to be announced in the near future.

Since its inception, the event has raised over $12 million for local nonprofit organizations that are focused on addressing community priorities.

Scheduled to perform live at this year’s event is iconic musician John Legend. In the past, the Beloved Benefit has featured performances from notable musical artists such as Usher and Maroon 5.

For more information on the 2023 Beloved Benefit, head over to belovedbenefit.org.