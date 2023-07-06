These boaters were able to enjoy the river by the Chattahoochee Nature Center when this photo was taken in May, but the river is closed from just south of this point today. (Bob Pepalis)

National Park Service staff have posted signs and placed barriers to keep people out of the water at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area’s southern units. Picnic areas and hiking trails in all units remain open, as are 30 miles of river north of the sewage spill. (Facebook/CRNRA)

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper expanded its water sampling farther downstream on July 5. (Chattahoochee Riverkeeper)

These are the tools used to collect water samples from locations along the Chattahoochee River. (CRNRA)

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper expanded its sampling area as a 15-mile stretch of the river remains closed due to an ongoing sewage spill.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said in a tweet on July 5 that its sampling area has been expanded farther downstream to Chattahoochee Hills to understand the contamination’s impact on water quality. Daily sampling continues at multiple locations from Azalea Park in Roswell and further downstream.

The river remains closed today, July 6, from the Chattahoochee Nature Center south to all downstream sections of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA). E. coli counts remain elevated above the recommended level for safe water recreation, the CRNRA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Fulton County reported Wednesday afternoon that its efforts to stop sewage spilling into the Chattahoochee River were starting to work.

Last week when the county was told about the elevated levels of E. coli near the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility, its staff tested and confirmed the elevated levels, according to the spokesperson.

The county’s own most recent testing had shown levels in the compliance range, the spokesperson said.

An investigation by contractors and staff found no structural issues with the plant but that the biological processes used to treat wastewater were out of balance.

On July 3 the county began delivering 12 truckloads of “good” microorganisms each day to reintroduce them to the plant.

“Our testing now shows that the number and variety of microorganisms has improved since this process began. Other indicators also show that the process is working,” the spokesperson said.

The county is unable to provide a precise date when the issue will be fixed. Indicators show that the reintroduction of microorganisms is beginning to restore the biological process within the plant, according to the spokesperson.

The county also introduced additional UV treatment processes to provide further disinfection to address E. coli.

“We are currently diverting approximately 5 million gallons of wastewater to Cobb County’s Sutton Water Reclamation Plant,” the spokesperson said.

Fulton County has reported this incident to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

This situation is not impacting the safety of the drinking water of Fulton County or the surrounding communities, according to the county.

A violation of the Clean Water Act

The ongoing sewage spill from has been classified as a major violation of the Clean Water Act that will result in enforcement action, according to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

Fifteen miles of the river remains closed, from the Chattahoochee Nature Center downstream through the end of the park at its confluence with Peachtree Creek.

The protection and advocacy organization discovered a major sewage spill in the river through its weekly water sampling from the river, Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth said.

Samples taken from more than 200 locations early the week of June 25 indicated a major contamination source somewhere within the CRNRA. They tracked the source of that contamination to the outfall of the Big Creek wastewater treatment plant on June 29.

“We notified Fulton County that there was a major sewer spill taking place there at the outfall, which they denied and the response to us was that the plan was operating 100 percent correctly and there were no issues,” he said.

Fulton County subsequently found out the plant was malfunctioning.

“It was not treating any of the sewage coming in and was pouring raw sewage into the Chattahoochee River every single day and they were not aware of the issue,” Ulseth said.

The organization said on June 30 that it had been tracking this spill for more than a week and was coordinating with the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) and Fulton County. On that date, a six-mile stretch of the river was closed, which was later expanded farther downstream.

“We’re keeping the river closed until we get water quality data that supports reopening. And we’re working closely with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to coordinate and monitor and test the water,” CRNRA Acting Superintendent Beth Wheeler said.

She said that they rely on that partnership to make sure that they can make a good call and open the river as soon as possible.

The sewage spill is ongoing because the design of the plant uses a biological process for much of the treatment. Bacteria treats the sewage, but all the plant’s bacteria had died. Fulton County is bringing bacteria from other plants to get it restarted, but it cannot be 100 percent operational until all the bacteria have regrown and is established at the plant, which he said takes days to happen.

The county characterized it as a plant malfunction, Ulseth said.

“But it is absolutely a sewer sewage spill because the plant treats over 20 million gallons of raw sewage every day and is not able to treat that sewage at this point,” he said.

“So this spill is a violation of the Clean Water Act. It is a major spill under Georgia law and so they are in violation. We do anticipate enforcement action coming from the state following the spill,” he said.

Impacts are being seen downstream with a decrease in oxygen levels. All the nutrients and organic material within the raw sewage get eaten by bacteria in the river. In that process the dissolved oxygen gets sucked up and replaced with carbon dioxide, he said. Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has crews going to different locations on the river to assess this and any effects it has on wildlife.

Park units, 30 miles of river remain open

Wheeler said that despite the closure of the river, all its park units remain open as are 30 miles of river north of the spill.

“We closed 15 miles of river starting at Chattahoochee Nature Center, all downstream sections, which are closer to Atlanta and very popular. But we did keep 30 miles of river open, everything north of this spill, which is from Buford Dam all the way down to the Azalea Park access point in Roswell,” Wheeler said.

She said National Park Service staff have been encouraging visitors to discover or explore a new part of the river given the water quality in the southern unit.

“We’ve been putting signage at access points, boat ramps, and in some parking lots, and trailheads, but stressing that all of the park units are open,” she said.

The signage warns of the health risk to make sure visitors understand that the river is closed, and no one should get into the water at any point south of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, Wheeler said.

All picnic areas and more than 64 miles of hiking trails throughout the park remain safe and open for visitors, she said. Hewlett Lodge, the CRNRA visitors’ center at Island Ford also is open and air-conditioned for a cool place to visit.

Ulseth said the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization that’s dedicated to protecting the Chattahoochee River from Helen all the way down to Florida to secure enough clean water for generations.