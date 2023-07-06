The $8.5 million listing located at 175 Dorris Road situated on around 5 acres of land in the heart of Milton is a luxurious and private estate. This gated lakefront estate offers tranquility and breathtaking views of the lake. The house is approached by a long driveway that leads to a motor court with flanking parking areas, creating a dramatic entrance. There is a porte cochère that leads to the home’s private six-car garage, which features two car lifts.

Entrance & Living Room

The stone-lined covered front porch welcomes you with a daybed swing and space for rocking chairs, providing the perfect setting for relaxing. The home’s grand foyer impresses with stone floors, rich woodwork, and a gracefully curved central open staircase. Inviting living areas with 12-foot ceilings, solid mahogany doors, and oversized mantels create grand yet intimate entertaining spaces. Numerous French doors open to the expansive rear deck from many main-level living rooms, all with stunning lake views. Pristine hardwood floors flow throughout the house, creating a cohesive flow between rooms.

Stunning Kitchen

The kitchen features a sizeable, tiered island with seating and granite double ogee-edge countertops, a copper farmhouse sink, furniture-style cabinetry, a Wolf gas range with a griddle and a double oven, a pot filler, and a hidden scullery. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the casual dining area and the vaulted keeping room, with a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Sliding French doors provide easy access to the outdoor grilling station, fireside sitting area, and covered pavilion. Supported by a colonnade of stone arches, the rear deck creates a large, shaded covered terrace below with a summer kitchen, dining and sitting areas, and a second grilling station with a beverage center.

Pool & Outdoor Living

The refreshing pool offers a generously sized shallow end, two tanning shelves, a deep end, and a spa. This fully fenced resort-style backyard includes a full-size sports court, an expansive grassy play area, professional landscaping, and immense privacy.

Main Bedroom & Bathroom

The main-level primary suite is a serene retreat that commences with an entry foyer opening to the spacious bedroom and adjacent sitting area lined with windows on three sides. A stately fireplace punctuates a wall of built-ins, and there is a tucked-away morning bar. A second fireplace and a dry sauna are luxurious additions to the en suite bathroom. Separate vanities offer abundant storage, and a private deck serves as a peaceful escape. The upper level boasts 10-foot ceilings, a second primary suite, and luxurious en suite bedrooms, each with the same level of finishes and a second laundry room.

The living spaces continue on the terrace level, which includes a gym with two showers, a billiard room, a state-of-the-art media room, a stunning wine cellar with a tasting room, a large craft room, and a quiet guest suite. A convenient elevator provides access to all three levels. Additional noteworthy features include a two-story wood-lined study on the main level, eight fireplaces, a 26-camera security system, a one-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage house, a new Control4 home automation system, as well as numerous other upgrades throughout all three levels and the grounds.

Entertainment and Extra Rooms

Located near excellent schools (Award-winning Milton High District & near a sought-after private school), approximately two minutes to downtown Milton and 10 minutes from downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, and GA-400, this home offers privacy and convenience. Welcome home to this exceptional gated estate in Milton.

LISTED BY

Jenny Doyle of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for $8.5 million

