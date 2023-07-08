The Home Depot Backyard (HDBY) has announced that it will be hosting the final event in its 2023 Piedmont Healthcare Summer Movie Series with BackYARD Fest — also known as Yard Fest — on July 22, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Yard Fest is a celebratory event that focuses “on promoting family, culture, and connecting the community on Atlanta’s Westside,” according to HDBY.

Headlining the upcoming event’s festivities is a nightfall screening of the 2002 movie Drumline, an Atlanta-based coming of age comedy starring Nick Cannon.

Other activities and entertainment planned for the event include a kids’ zone, an outdoor roller-skating rink, numerous live performances, games, interactive photo displays and more.

Similar to the The Home Depot Backyard’s Juneteenth event, Yard Fest will be featuring Truist Vendor Village, which is “a showcase of small businesses and vendors from across the greater Atlanta region” that attendees can check out, according to HDBY.

SweetWater Brewing will also be in-attendance at the event, hosting an immersive beer garden experience that features their extensive roster of craft brews.

The Home Depot Backyard is an award-winning, 11-acre multi-use green space located in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Since it was established in 2018, HDBY has offered a wide range of programming and community events to local residents.

Yard Fest at The Home Depot Backyard is free and open to the public, but registration is required for entry. Tickets are currently available through the HDBY Eventbrite page.

For more information about The Home Depot Backyard, head over to thehomedepotbackyard.com.