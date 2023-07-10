The Atlanta Police Department is investigating three separate homicide cases that happened within hours of each other on Sunday morning.

On July 9 at around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a person shot at 2100 Metropolitan Parkway SW. Upon arrival, officers located a female with a gunshot wound. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

At 2:50 a.m., officers were called to 1109 McDaniel St. SW in reference to a person shot. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady EMS.

Then at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to person down at the location of 1725 Mary George Ave. NW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with what appeared to be a head injury. Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents.