Co-Founder + Senior Director of Community Engagement and GK spokesperson Jen Hidinger-Kendrick with Executive Director Bryan Schroeder (Courtesy of Giving Kitchen).

Giving Kitchen is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a new addition.

The Atlanta nonprofit, which helps support food industry and hospitality workers in need, recently brought on Brooke Kamke as its first chief operating officer, according to a press release. Kamke has previously held positions at Emory Rollins School of Public Health, Emory Healthcare, and the literacy organization ReadSource.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke Kamke to the Giving Kitchen team,” said Bryan Schroeder, Giving Kitchen’s executive director, in the release. “With Brooke’s leadership, we are confident that we will make even greater strides in our efforts to support food service workers in need.”

According to the release, the organization has raised roughly $9 million in financial assistance. Over the past decade, the nonprofit has served 13,000 clients and also helped prevent eviction for over 6,000 food service workers and their children.

When it comes to goals for the coming years, according to the release, the nonprofit plans to serve 5,000 restaurant workers in 2023, 10,000 in 2024, and 15,000 in 2026.

“Giving Kitchen was born from individual members of our community coming together to rally behind one chef; together, that community ignited a mission to help thousands,” said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, the company’s founder, in the release.