A preview of Breaker Breaker’s menu.

A new seafood restaurant called Breaker Breaker is set to open in southeast Atlanta this summer.

The eatery will be located at 921 Wylie Street along Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine Trail, according to a press release. The kitchen will be helmed by Chef Maximilian Hines, who previously worked at The Lawrence and created Stolen Goods, a pop-up collective of Atlanta chefs.

The Breaker Breaker team recently released a preview of its menu, which will feature fresh seafood, fried platters, and a beverage program from Partner Johnny Farrow and General Manager Hannah Keller.

The menu will include items such as gulf fish ceviche, smoked gulf fish dip, and dockside poutine featuring fries, gravy, crab and cheese curds. There will also be charbroiled oysters and sandwiches like a shrimp po-boy and gulf fish melt.

Cocktails on the menu include a frozen drink called a Mucho Nada, made with White Claw Mango Vodka, mango puree, chamoy and tajin; and a drink called the Sleeper Cab made with Highclere Gin, Campari and watermelon juice.

The full menu will be coming to their website soon. A spokesperson said the restaurant does not have an opening date yet, but is hoping for August.