Tickets for the 12th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival are officially on sale now.

The festival, benefitting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, will once again be primarily held in Historic Fourth Ward Park on Sept. 20-24, bringing together chefs, mixologists, farmers, and brands.

Tickets for the festival — including each day of Tasting Tents and in-restaurant experiences around the city — are available for purchase online, with early bird pricing while ticket supplies last.

Ticket options include:

  • Gourmet Gatherings:
    •  Prices Vary. Line up to be announced in early August. 
  • Friday, Saturday & Sunday Tasting Tents:
    • General Admission: Early Bird: $110 | Tickets to increase to $125
    • VIP Admission: Early Bird: $135 | Tickets to increase to $165
  • Tasting Tents – All Weekend Access: 
    • General Admission: $300 (With access to Friday, Saturday & Sunday tasting tents)
    • VIP Admission:  $400 (With access to Friday, Saturday & Sunday tasting tents)
  • Group Packages: Valid for parties of 6 or more
    •  Receive 20 percent off your purchase (all must be purchased in the same transaction)

A new Tasting Tents experience, Tasting Tents After Dark, will offer a selection of drinks from Atlanta’s best mixologists, cocktail establishments, bars and spirits brands.

The festival’s Gourmet Gatherings will offer a series of intimate, in-restaurant experiences ranging from brunches, lunches, and dinners hosted throughout the city. 

To get tickets and see more details about the festival, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com.

