Tickets for the 12th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival are officially on sale now.
The festival, benefitting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, will once again be primarily held in Historic Fourth Ward Park on Sept. 20-24, bringing together chefs, mixologists, farmers, and brands.
Tickets for the festival — including each day of Tasting Tents and in-restaurant experiences around the city — are available for purchase online, with early bird pricing while ticket supplies last.
Ticket options include:
- Gourmet Gatherings:
- Prices Vary. Line up to be announced in early August.
- Friday, Saturday & Sunday Tasting Tents:
- General Admission: Early Bird: $110 | Tickets to increase to $125
- VIP Admission: Early Bird: $135 | Tickets to increase to $165
- Tasting Tents – All Weekend Access:
- General Admission: $300 (With access to Friday, Saturday & Sunday tasting tents)
- VIP Admission: $400 (With access to Friday, Saturday & Sunday tasting tents)
- Group Packages: Valid for parties of 6 or more
- Receive 20 percent off your purchase (all must be purchased in the same transaction)
A new Tasting Tents experience, Tasting Tents After Dark, will offer a selection of drinks from Atlanta’s best mixologists, cocktail establishments, bars and spirits brands.
The festival’s Gourmet Gatherings will offer a series of intimate, in-restaurant experiences ranging from brunches, lunches, and dinners hosted throughout the city.
To get tickets and see more details about the festival, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com.