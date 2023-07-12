The new commercial division president in Atlanta is Ashley Carson. Terry DeWitt will serve as the new Atlanta community division president. Supplied photo.

The leadership team at the commercial, not-for-profit and private financial services company, SouthState, is undergoing a lot of change.

On July 11, SouthState’s Atlanta division introduced new leadership in a number of areas.

“These leaders are well poised to deliver commercial and wealth strategies that our clients demand. Each one is prepared to meet and exceed expectations while maintaining the personal relationships they’re known for,” said Doug Williams, president of the Atlanta banking group and head of corporate banking.

The new commercial division president in Atlanta is Ashley Carson.

Carson has extensive experience with both commercial and not-for-profit lines of business, as well as premier private banking. She has been an employee with SouthState for 16 years.

Terry DeWitt will now serve as the new Atlanta community division president. DeWitt has been with SouthState for 15 years. Most recently, he served as the North Atlanta regional president.

The Atlanta commercial and not-for-profit banking team will now be led by Brian Harper.

Prior to SouthState, Harper worked for First Virginia Bank, BB&T, Atlantic Capital and SBA.

Ed Jenkins will be the new line of business manager for the Atlanta middle market banking team in the wake of John May’s retirement. Jenkins joined Atlantic Capital in 2007 after several years as a commercial banker at SunTrust.

Shellee Spagnoletto joins SouthState as director of the Atlanta premier private client group.

Most recently, Spagnoletto led private banking and wealth management at Ameris Bank. She is a certified financial planner and private banker with 30 years of leadership roles serving in the wealth management arena.

Kira Deter is SouthState’s new director of loan syndication. Deter most recently worked at Bank of America where she served as a member of a nationwide syndications team dedicated to the commercial bank with coverage of the Georgia, Florida and Alabama markets.

